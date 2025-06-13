7 Injured As Iranian Missile Strike Hits Near Tel Aviv And Ramat Gan

Seven people were lightly to moderately injured in central Israel after Iranian missile strikes hit areas near the border of Tel Aviv and the city of Ramat Gan on Friday, according to Israeli emergency services.

The missile barrage, which Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA described as the beginning of a “crushing response” to Israeli attacks earlier that morning, marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions. Iran reportedly fired “hundreds of various ballistic missiles” toward Israel, shaking buildings and sending civilians scrambling for shelter.

Michael Oren, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, told CNN that his building “shook not a little bit” following the strikes, prompting him and his family to take cover in a safe room. Oren said he received advanced warnings on his phone before the strikes hit.

“If Iran has fired 100 rockets at us and five to seven hit, that’s par for the course,” he noted, pointing to the success of Israel’s Iron Dome defense system in intercepting many of the incoming threats.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the missile offensive, stating that it had targeted “dozens of Israeli military centers and air bases.”

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that Israeli missiles were intercepted over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran late Friday night, indicating a possible Israeli counter-response.

An unnamed Israeli official told CNN that “Iran will pay a heavy price for firing on population centers,” signaling the likelihood of continued military retaliation.

The attack has raised fears of a wider regional conflict, with both sides exchanging fire and rhetoric. Civil defense teams remain on high alert, and residents across central Israel are being advised to stay near secure shelters as tensions persist.

