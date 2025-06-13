Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > 7 Injured As Iranian Missile Strike Hits Near Tel Aviv And Ramat Gan

7 Injured As Iranian Missile Strike Hits Near Tel Aviv And Ramat Gan

Seven people were lightly to moderately injured after Iranian missiles struck near the Tel Aviv–Ramat Gan border on Friday. The attack was part of Iran's large-scale retaliation involving hundreds of ballistic missiles targeting central Israel, escalating tensions in the region.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 00:50:55 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Seven people were lightly to moderately injured in central Israel after Iranian missile strikes hit areas near the border of Tel Aviv and the city of Ramat Gan on Friday, according to Israeli emergency services.

The missile barrage, which Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA described as the beginning of a “crushing response” to Israeli attacks earlier that morning, marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions. Iran reportedly fired “hundreds of various ballistic missiles” toward Israel, shaking buildings and sending civilians scrambling for shelter.

Michael Oren, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, told CNN that his building “shook not a little bit” following the strikes, prompting him and his family to take cover in a safe room. Oren said he received advanced warnings on his phone before the strikes hit.

ALSO READ: Iran Launches Over 150 Ballistic Missiles Towards Israel

“If Iran has fired 100 rockets at us and five to seven hit, that’s par for the course,” he noted, pointing to the success of Israel’s Iron Dome defense system in intercepting many of the incoming threats.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the missile offensive, stating that it had targeted “dozens of Israeli military centers and air bases.”

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that Israeli missiles were intercepted over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran late Friday night, indicating a possible Israeli counter-response.

An unnamed Israeli official told CNN that “Iran will pay a heavy price for firing on population centers,” signaling the likelihood of continued military retaliation.

The attack has raised fears of a wider regional conflict, with both sides exchanging fire and rhetoric. Civil defense teams remain on high alert, and residents across central Israel are being advised to stay near secure shelters as tensions persist.

ALSO READ: Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu Speaks With PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz & French President Macron

Tags: iranian missile strikeisrael iran conflict
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?