After Weapons, Crude Oil, India-Russia Relations To Grow Deeper With This Move, Kremlin Now Wants To…

Russia is expanding Hindi language education in its universities as student interest grows and Moscow looks to strengthen its ties with India. Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education, Konstantin Mogilevsky, said that more Russian students should study Hindi because of demographic and geopolitical changes.

“We want more of our students to study Hindi,” Mogilevsky told state agency TASS. He noted that India, now the world’s most populous country, has more people speaking Hindi in daily life than English. “We need to respond to this,” he added.

The demand for Hindi classes is rising across Russia. Major universities in Moscow, including MGIMO, RSUH, the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, and the Moscow State Linguistic University, already offer Hindi courses. Mogilevsky said the number of students is going up and classes are now two to three times larger than before.

In cities like St. Petersburg and Kazan, more students are enrolling in Hindi programs, showing a wider interest in Indian culture and language.

This move comes as India and Russia deepen their partnership, while both face tensions with Washington. On August 27, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50 percent, saying India’s purchases of Russian oil were helping Moscow fund its war in Ukraine.

India has become one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude since the conflict began. At the same time, Russian companies are looking to hire more Indian workers, especially in machinery and electronics.

India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, said demand for Indian professionals is growing. “At a broader level, there is manpower requirement in Russia, and India has skilled manpower,” he told TASS. He explained that many Indians in Russia currently work in construction and textiles, but opportunities in other sectors are increasing.

