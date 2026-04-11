LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis Iran delegation Pakistan donald trump Amanda Ungaro IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel kerala latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news artemis Iran delegation Pakistan donald trump Amanda Ungaro IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel kerala latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news artemis Iran delegation Pakistan donald trump Amanda Ungaro IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel kerala latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news artemis Iran delegation Pakistan donald trump Amanda Ungaro IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel kerala latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis Iran delegation Pakistan donald trump Amanda Ungaro IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel kerala latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news artemis Iran delegation Pakistan donald trump Amanda Ungaro IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel kerala latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news artemis Iran delegation Pakistan donald trump Amanda Ungaro IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel kerala latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news artemis Iran delegation Pakistan donald trump Amanda Ungaro IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel kerala latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Concludes Successfully | WATCH

Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Concludes Successfully | WATCH

NASA's first crewed test mission under the Artemis program, Artemis II, is intended to verify vital systems needed for a long-term human presence outside of low-Earth orbit.

Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Ends Successfully | WATCH (Image: @NASA)
Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Ends Successfully | WATCH (Image: @NASA)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 11, 2026 07:45:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Concludes Successfully | WATCH

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced on Saturday that the crew of Artemis II had safely returned to Earth after successfully splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, marking a historic milestone in human space exploration. NASA posted a joyful “fist bump” update on X just before reentry, giving viewers a peek into the crew’s last preparations as they prepared the spacecraft for descent.

Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; WATCH Video

NASA shared the information in a post on X, writing, “Fist bump! The crew of Artemis II is currently less than 35,000 miles from Earth. The weather is favourable for splashdown, and the astronauts are getting the spacecraft ready for reentry.” The crew broke the record for the furthest human spaceflight distance at 252,756 miles (406,771 km) from Earth while navigating the far side of the Moon, marking a significant milestone for the mission. Another unique occasion in human space travel occurred during the voyage when the crew saw a solar eclipse from space. The US Indo-Pacific Command states that the crew and the Orion spacecraft will be recovered by the US Navy’s USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) after splashdown. 

A crucial component of NASA’s larger strategy to send people back to the Moon and further deep space exploration is the Artemis II mission. The crew included Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch. Notably, Artemis II became the furthest human space traveller ever, surpassing the Apollo 13 mission’s previous record of 248,655 miles from Earth.

NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Ends Successfully

NASA’s first crewed test mission under the Artemis program, Artemis II, is intended to verify vital systems needed for a long-term human presence outside of low-Earth orbit.

According to NASA’s official website, Artemis II has five primary aims. These included demonstrating systems and operations necessary for a crewed lunar campaign; retrieving flight hardware and data, evaluating performance for future missions; demonstrating emergency system capabilities and validating related operations to the extent feasible, such as abort operations and rescue procedures, as needed; and completing additional objectives to verify subsystems and validate data. 

Artemis II also marks the first crewed mission to travel around the Moon in more than 50 years, carrying astronauts farther into space than any humans have travelled before, reinforcing a new era of lunar exploration.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Iranian Delegation Arrives In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With US; Who’s Part Of The Team?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: artemisartemis 2artemis 2 splash down videoartemis crewastronauthome-hero-pos-2nasa live streamreid wisemansplash downvictor gloverwatch artemis 2 splash down videowhere did artemis 2 land

RELATED News

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis

Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement

US Releases 8.48 Million Barrels From Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Curb Oil Prices

Global Economy at Risk as Middle East Conflict Escalates, Warns Ajay Banga

Iran Sets Preconditions For Peace Talks: Demands Lebanon Ceasefire, Unfreezing Of Assets As JD Vance Heads To Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

11 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Blitz Guide Rajasthan Royals To 6-Wicket Victory

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryanvashi Dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal to Claim Orange Cap After RR vs RCB — Check Top 10 Latest Standings

PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK

MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2026 Due To Indian Premier League’s New ’45-Plus’ Rule? Here’s All You Need To Know About Viral Tweet

PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller

Punjab, Sikh Brothers Stood on Right Side of History, This Will Be Remembered: Iranian Cultural Counsellor

Iran Sets Preconditions For Peace Talks: Demands Lebanon Ceasefire, Unfreezing Of Assets As JD Vance Heads To Pakistan

Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Concludes Successfully | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Concludes Successfully | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Concludes Successfully | WATCH
Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Concludes Successfully | WATCH
Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Concludes Successfully | WATCH
Artemis II Mission Ends With Pacific Splashdown; NASA’s First Moon Voyage Of 21st Century Concludes Successfully | WATCH

QUICK LINKS