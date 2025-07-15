Cheaper, Fewer Restrictions: Why Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa Is Attracting More Indians Over UAE

Gulf nantions are in a throat competiotion to attract global talent by offering lucrative jobs and upragading the inftrastructure within the country.

In this race, Bahrain is quietly positioning itself as a serious rival to the UAE, with its much-publicized Golden Visa program.

Bahrain offers fewer restrictions, lower financial thresholds, and more personal freedoms. Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa is increasingly appealing to professionals, retirees, and investors, especially from India, who are looking for an affordable, long-term base in the region.

Bahrain’s Golden Residency: Lower Costs, More Freedom

As part of its broader Vision 2030 economic strategy, Bahrain introduced its Golden Residency Visa in 2022. The visa grants long-term stay, allows work flexibility, and family sponsorship options at a significantly lower cost than similar programs in other Gulf nations including UAE.

Golden Residency Visa in the Kingdom of Bahrain pic.twitter.com/58yOHgh2j6 — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) February 10, 2022







The cost of living in Bahrain is also much lower compared to the other countries like UAE or Saudi Arabia. Daily expenses, education fees, and healthcare costs are also much cheaper, making Bahrain an attractive choice for those planning to settle in Gulf.

Also Read: Did UAE Really Announce A Lifetime Golden Visa For Indians? Here’s The Truth

THe most important difference is that Bahrain allows Golden Residency holders to keep their visa even if they stay abroad for extended periods. This however, is not offered with residency rules in many Gulf countries, where visas are cancelled if holders fail to return within a set timeframe.

The visa also provides full family benefits, allowing easy sponsorship of spouses, parents, and children. Additionally, once the visa is granted, there is no requirement to maintain employment or continue owning property to renew it.

Who Can Apply For Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa?

Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa is valid for 10 years and is renewable. It is open to several categories of applicants:

Foreign residents who have lived in Bahrain for at least five years and earn a monthly salary of BHD 2,000 (approximately Rs 4.6 lakh).

Property owners with real estate in Bahrain worth at least BHD 200,000 (around Rs 4.6 crore).

Retirees receiving a monthly income of at least BHD 4,000 (approximately Rs 9.1 lakh).

Highly talented individuals, investors, and innovators in sectors such as science, business, healthcare, and education. These applicants must be nominated by relevant Bahraini authorities.

Congratulations @Yusuffali_MA, CMD of Lulu Group on becoming the first recipient of ‘Golden Residency Visa’ of Kingdom of Bahrain! A befitting recognition of Indian community’s contribution to economic development of the Kingdom.#IndiaBahrainFriendship #50yearsofIndiaBahrain pic.twitter.com/FO4UwxhCrw — India in Bahrain (@IndiaInBahrain) February 14, 2022







How to Apply For Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa: Step-by-Step Guide

Here is a step-by-step process to apply for Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa:

Step 1: Check Eligibility

Confirm that you meet one of the eligibility criteria—whether through income, property ownership, or duration of residence.

Step 2: Prepare Required Documents

Applicants must gather the following:

Valid passport

Proof of income or investment (such as salary slips, bank statements, or property deeds)

Recent medical report

Bahrain ID (if currently a resident)

Passport-sized photographs

Step 3: Submit Application Online

Go to Bahrain’s Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) portal at [npra.gov.bh](https://www.npra.gov.bh). Select the Golden Residency Visa option and complete the application form.

Step 4: Pay the Visa Fee

Pay the applicable visa fee online. The exact amount depends on the visa category you are applying under.

Step 5: Await Approval

The NPRA will review the application. If additional information is required, they will contact you via email.

Step 6: Receive Visa and Residence Permit

Once approved, you will receive the Golden Residency Visa along with an electronic residence permit. You can also begin sponsoring family members under this visa.

Also Read: What Is UAE Golden Visa? Indians Can Get It By Paying This One-Time Fee