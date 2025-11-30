Benjamin Netanyahu Submits Formal Request For Pardon To Israeli President, Here’s Why

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally asked President Isaac Herzog for a pardon. The request was submitted with an 111-page petition from Netanyahu’s lawyer, Amit Hadad, along with a personal letter from Netanyahu himself. The full request has been made public by the President’s office.

In his petition, Hadad wrote that granting the pardon would allow Netanyahu to “devote all of his time, abilities, and energy to advancing Israel in these critical times” and to tackle the challenges and opportunities facing the country. Hadad also said the pardon could help “mend rifts between different sectors of the public,” reduce tensions, and strengthen Israel’s national resilience.

Herzog’s office said the request has been delivered to the Legal Department of the President’s Residence. The Justice Ministry Pardons Department will review the request and consult relevant authorities within the ministry. Their recommendations will then be sent to the president’s legal adviser.

“The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications,” Herzog’s office said in a statement. “After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request.”

Under Israeli law, the president has the authority to grant pardons to individuals convicted by the courts. In exceptional cases, a pardon can also be granted before a trial concludes if it is considered in the public interest.

Netanyahu, who faces one bribery charge and three counts each of fraud and breach of trust across three corruption cases, has been on trial since 2020. Earlier this month, he said he would not seek a pardon if doing so meant admitting guilt.

The ongoing trial has yet to reach a conclusion, and the corruption cases continue to dominate Israeli politics. Reports also suggest that US President Donald Trump wrote to President Herzog urging him to grant a pardon to Netanyahu.