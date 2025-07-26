British Lawmakers Want United Kingdom to Acknowledge Palestinian State

The Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, is in the spotlight as he is under intense pressure to formally recognize the Palestinian State.

With Gaza facing a worsening humanitarian crisis in the form of starvation and malnutrition, over 220 lawmakers in the UK have urged Starmer to officially grant recognition to Palestine.

The lawmakers said the UK must provide support to a two-state solution, which they believe would bring peace in the region.

UK Parliamentarians Want Two-State Solution to Solve the Issue

A two-state solution is the proposed existence of Israel and Palestine as two separate neighboring nations.

Wes Streeting and Shabana Mahmood, two of the ministers in the UK’s government, have also asked Starmer to acknowledge the statehood of Palestine.

Meanwhile, the British PM said Palestine should be granted the status of a nation but is unsure if it’s the correct time to do it.

Starmer sees recognition as a part of the process, which involves an end to the war in Gaza, the release of hostages, and more entry of humanitarian aid in the war-torn city.

As such, Starmer is yet to give a certain timeline by which he may begin the process of terming Palestine a sovereign state.

However, Starmer has agreed to drop food and other necessary aid in Gaza via aerial route.

Experts believe this could serve as a message of support to the Palestinians who are under intense blockade by Israel.

More European Nations Push for Two-State Solution

At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced that France will recognize Palestine at the upcoming United Nations meeting.

This move is putting even more pressure on Starmer to act.

France would be the first country in the G7 group of wealthy nations to make this decision.

Germany has also said that it supports a future Palestinian state, but only after peace talks are successful.

Meanwhile, over 58,000 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began in October 2023.

People in Gaza are struggling to survive as food and medical supplies run low.

More than 120 civilians have died due to widespread starvation in the region, reports say.

