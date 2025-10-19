LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal
LIVE TV
Home > World > Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000

Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000

The bill now awaits President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s approval, who holds the authority to either sign it into law, block it, or refer it to the court for further examination.

Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 19, 2025 05:10:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000

The Portuguese Parliament passed a new law on October 18, banning the wearing of burqas and niqabs in public spaces. The right-wing party Chega introduced the bill, which received support from other conservative parties during the debate.

The law aims to regulate face coverings in public while maintaining certain exceptions for religious and diplomatic contexts.

The bill now awaits President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s approval, who holds the authority to either sign it into law, block it, or refer it to the court for further examination.

You Might Be Interested In

Penalty for Wearing a Burqa in Public

Under the new law, anyone found wearing a burqa or niqab in public could face a fine ranging from 200 to 4,000 euros ($234–$4,670) or Rs 20,000 to Rs 4 lakh. Additionally, individuals found guilty of forcing someone to wear a burqa could face up to three years in prison.

The legislation aligns Portugal with other European countries like France, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands, which already enforce similar bans on full-face coverings.

The law includes specific exemptions allowing the wearing of burqas and niqabs on aeroplanes, in religious places, and within embassies. Authorities have clarified that these exceptions respect international and religious norms.

However, outside of these permitted areas, full-face coverings will be subject to penalties once the law is enacted. The rule is designed to ensure public security and uphold face visibility requirements in public places.

The debate over the bill witnessed strong exchanges between left-wing female MPs and Chega leader Andre Ventura, who supported the measure as a step toward gender equality.

Despite opposition, the bill passed with the backing of right-wing parties. Andreia Neto, a ruling party MP, said, “This rule is for equality between men and women. No one should be forced to cover their faces.” The government emphasized that the law’s purpose is to protect individual rights and promote social inclusion in public spaces.

Must Read: 2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 5:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 44-NCAAF Results

SMU stays perfect in ACC with win over Clemson

UPDATE 9-Premier League Summaries

Thousands Protest Against Trump’s Policies Across US And Europe

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire during talks, mediator Qatar says

LATEST NEWS

When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS On TV & Online? Complete Schedule, Match Timing & More

Novo Nordisk hires US pharma veteran as Trump pricing pressure mounts

HP Famous Diwali Diya Ad Turns Real: UP Police Win Hearts After Buying All Diyas From An Old Lady, WATCH

Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000

Felix nets hat-trick as Al Nassr cruise past Al Fateh

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire during talks, mediator Qatar says

Tornado Watches Issued Across Four US States as Severe Weather Threatens

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

QATAR'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS PAKISTAN AND AFGHANISTAN HAVE AGREED TO AN IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE DURING TALKS MEDIATED BY TURKEY AND QATAR IN DOHA

Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000
Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000
Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000
Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000
QUICK LINKS