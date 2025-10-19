Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000

The Portuguese Parliament passed a new law on October 18, banning the wearing of burqas and niqabs in public spaces. The right-wing party Chega introduced the bill, which received support from other conservative parties during the debate.

The law aims to regulate face coverings in public while maintaining certain exceptions for religious and diplomatic contexts.

The bill now awaits President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s approval, who holds the authority to either sign it into law, block it, or refer it to the court for further examination.

Penalty for Wearing a Burqa in Public

Under the new law, anyone found wearing a burqa or niqab in public could face a fine ranging from 200 to 4,000 euros ($234–$4,670) or Rs 20,000 to Rs 4 lakh. Additionally, individuals found guilty of forcing someone to wear a burqa could face up to three years in prison.

The legislation aligns Portugal with other European countries like France, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands, which already enforce similar bans on full-face coverings.

The law includes specific exemptions allowing the wearing of burqas and niqabs on aeroplanes, in religious places, and within embassies. Authorities have clarified that these exceptions respect international and religious norms.

However, outside of these permitted areas, full-face coverings will be subject to penalties once the law is enacted. The rule is designed to ensure public security and uphold face visibility requirements in public places.

The debate over the bill witnessed strong exchanges between left-wing female MPs and Chega leader Andre Ventura, who supported the measure as a step toward gender equality.

Despite opposition, the bill passed with the backing of right-wing parties. Andreia Neto, a ruling party MP, said, “This rule is for equality between men and women. No one should be forced to cover their faces.” The government emphasized that the law’s purpose is to protect individual rights and promote social inclusion in public spaces.

