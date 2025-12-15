Caught On Cam: Chilling Moment When Elderly Sydney Victim Confronted The Shooter Head-On, Internet Says, ‘He Died A Hero’

Many videos from the Bondi Beach mass shooting during a Hanukkah event in Sydney have emerged; one such video shows a moment of bravery between an elderly person and one of the shooters.

The attack has been declared a terror incident and claimed the lives of 15 people, including the man who was seen confronting the shooter in the video, Reuven Morrison.

Morrison, a member of Sydney’s Chabad community, was seen walking towards the shooter and pointing at him while being shot at and refusing to flee or hide. The shooter continued to fire rounds at Morrison and the gathering; the video shows a couple of bullets missing Morrison; however, one subsequent shot struck and killed him.

The video was shared on social media by one user who described the events, writing, ”BREAKING: Video emerges of Reuven Morrison confronting one of the Terrorists moments before he was murdered.

I’ve now seen the following footage of Reuven Morrison Z,” confronting one of the murderers moments before he was killed Al-Kiddush Hashem.

What stands out is not chaos or panic but resolve. Faced with pure evil, he did not retreat, hide, or save himself. He confronted it head-on, buying precious moments for others at the cost of his own life.

This was not recklessness. It was courage in its purest form. Reuven Morrison chose self-sacrifice over self-preservation. He died a hero — Al Kiddush Hashem.”

Reuven Morrison, ‘a man of community’

According to reports, Reuven Morrison had migrated to Australia from the Soviet Union in the 1970s as a teenager. He spoke to national broadcaster ABC a year ago, saying that, “We came here with the view that Australia is the safest country in the world and the Jews would not be faced with such anti-Semitism in the future, where we can bring up our kids in a safe environment.”

🕯️Blessed is the true Judge: Reuven Morrison

The Chabad organization confirmed his death in an X post, saying, “A successful businessman whose main goal was to give away his earnings to charities dear to his heart, notably Chabad of Bondi.” They further added that “Blessed is the true Judge: Reuven Morrison. Victim of Sydney Hanukkah Massacre.”

The incident has shaken the community and drawn widespread condemnation from around the world.

