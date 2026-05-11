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Home > World News > Children Strangled During Rough Fetish Sex: Epstein Files Make Shocking Revelations

Children Strangled During Rough Fetish Sex: Epstein Files Make Shocking Revelations

A shocking email linked to the Epstein files alleges two girls died during fetish sex and were buried near Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch on orders from Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Children Strangled During Rough Fetish Sex: Epstein Files Make Shocking Revelations
Children Strangled During Rough Fetish Sex: Epstein Files Make Shocking Revelations

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 16:44 IST

Fresh controversy has erupted around the case of Jeffrey Epstein after an explosive email linked to the Epstein investigation resurfaced online, containing disturbing allegations involving buried victims, secret recordings, and claims of abuse at Epstein’s infamous Zorro Ranch property in New Mexico. According to the email, which was reportedly released among documents connected to the investigation into Epstein’s sex trafficking network, two foreign girls allegedly died during “rough fetish sex” and were buried near Zorro Ranch on the orders of Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

‘CONFIDENTIAL: Jeffrey Epstein’ Email Raises Questions

The email, titled “CONFIDENTIAL: Jeffrey Epstein,” was allegedly sent on November 25, 2019, by a man identified as Eddy Aragon to another individual named Edward. The sender claimed the information came from a former staff member who had “been there and seen it all” at the Zorro Ranch property owned by Epstein. “This is sensitive, so it will be the first and last email depending on your discretion,” the message read. “You can choose to take it or trash it, but this comes from a person who has been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro.” The sender further claimed that material had been taken from Epstein’s home and kept as “insurance” in case of future legal proceedings connected to the disgraced financier and his associates.

Allegations Of Buried Victims Near Zorro Ranch

The most shocking allegation in the email claimed that “somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G.” The message alleged that both girls died by strangulation during rough sexual encounters.

The claims have fueled renewed outrage online, with many demanding further investigation into Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, which has long been linked to allegations involving trafficking and abuse. However, no public evidence has officially confirmed the existence of burial sites or murders connected to the property.

Videos Allegedly Included In The Material

The sender also claimed to possess several videos allegedly showing Epstein involved in sexual activity with minor girls. The email listed multiple supposed recordings, including references to threesomes, underage girls, and an audio clip allegedly tied to a confession involving Maxwell.

According to the email, the sender demanded one Bitcoin in exchange for handing over the material. The message claimed the USB containing the files would be delivered anonymously once payment was received and warned there would be “no attorneys” and “no samples.”

No Official Verification Of Claims

Despite the disturbing nature of the allegations, the United States Department of Justice has not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the email or the claims contained within it. There has also been no official confirmation that murders took place near Zorro Ranch.

Legal experts have cautioned that unverified emails and viral screenshots tied to high-profile investigations should be treated carefully until independently authenticated. Still, the resurfacing of the alleged message has intensified public scrutiny surrounding Epstein’s network and the extent of alleged crimes connected to him.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was later convicted for helping recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein and is currently serving a prison sentence. The case continues to generate public anger, with ongoing demands for the release of additional court records, flight logs, and unredacted investigative files connected to Epstein’s associates.

ALSO READ: ‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

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Children Strangled During Rough Fetish Sex: Epstein Files Make Shocking Revelations
Tags: DOJ investigationEpstein filesEpstein scandalGhislaine MaxwellJeffrey EpsteinZorro Ranch

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Children Strangled During Rough Fetish Sex: Epstein Files Make Shocking Revelations
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