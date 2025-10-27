LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
Home > World > Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff

Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff

Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 20:23:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff

SANTIAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) – The lead candidate for Chile's left, communist Jeannette Jara, leads voters' preferences ahead of the first round of the presidential election, but would lose in a runoff against either of two right-wing opposition candidates, a National Public Opinion survey showed on Monday. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 8:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

ATP Tour Rankings

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand

Travel Alert: US Announces New Entry, Exit Rules For Foreigners, Green Card Holders, What You Need To Know

BRIEF-Galaxy Agrico Exports Approves Sale Of Agricultural Equipments And Bearings Business

Javier Milei Wins High-Stakes Argentina Elections: Meet ‘The Chainsaw Man’ Who Takes Advice From His Dogs, Also A Trump Ally

LATEST NEWS

De Bruyne set for lengthy stint on the sidelines

Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff

US dollar slips as trade optimism boosts risk appetite

Winter Olympics to be a celebration of 'Armonia'

Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Bihar Campaign From October 29 Along With RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagatbandhan To Release Joint Manifesto

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

Congress Looking To Adopt For 2 Dy CM Formula For Karnataka During Reshuffling

Planning to dress up for Halloween? Watch out when buying face paints

Winter Olympics to be a celebration of 'Armonia'

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff
Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff
Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff
Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff

QUICK LINKS