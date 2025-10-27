Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff

SANTIAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) – The lead candidate for Chile's left, communist Jeannette Jara, leads voters' preferences ahead of the first round of the presidential election, but would lose in a runoff against either of two right-wing opposition candidates, a National Public Opinion survey showed on Monday. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

