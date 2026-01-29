LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files
LIVE TV
Home > World > China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub

China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub

China–Australia relations have hit a new low over the future of the strategically vital Port of Darwin. Beijing has warned Canberra against reclaiming the port, currently leased to a Chinese-owned firm since 2015. The standoff adds to growing tensions over security, trade and foreign investment in the Indo-Pacific.

China warns Australia over reclaiming Darwin Port leased to a Chinese firm. Photo: ANI.
China warns Australia over reclaiming Darwin Port leased to a Chinese firm. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 29, 2026 15:05:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub

Relations between China and Australia are falling apart, this time over the control of the strategically important Port of Darwin. Beijing has issued a strong diplomatic warning to Australia. The port is a key northern facility currently leased to a Chinese-owned company under a long-term agreement.

You Might Be Interested In

What is The Port of Darwin Dispute Between China And Australia?

The dispute further strains relations between Canberra and Beijing, already challenged by broader tensions on security and trade.

China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, told reporters this week that Beijing views Australia’s push to reclaim the port as “no way to do business” and warned Canberra against altering the status of the lease, which has been in place since 2015.

You Might Be Interested In

 He complained that Australia wanted to reverse the arrangement: “When you’re losing money, you want to lease it to a foreign company, and when it’s making money, you want to take it back?”- a comment that encapsulates Beijing’s ire at the policy shift.

Where is the Port of Darwin Located?

The Port of Darwin, located in Australia’s Northern Territory, was leased for 99 years to the Landbridge Group, a company owned by Chinese billionaire Ye Cheng, with the aim of boosting local economic activity through expanded trade operations. However, the lease has been controversial in Australia due to concerns over national security and foreign influence, particularly given the port’s proximity to Asia and its use for allied military logistics.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reiterated his government’s commitment to bringing the port back under Australian ownership, arguing that control of such critical infrastructure is in the “national interest.” He reaffirmed this stance during a visit to East Timor, saying Australia was determined to ensure the port “goes back into Australian hands.”

How Has China Reacted To The Port of Darwin Controversy?

In response, Ambassador Xiao warned that Beijing would “take measures to protect the Chinese company’s interests” if Canberra pursued forced changes to the lease, without specifying what actions might be taken. He also suggested that such a move could have broader implications for Chinese investment, cooperation and trade with the region, framing the potential repossession as detrimental to economic ties.

Official statements from Beijing’s foreign ministry have underscored that Landbridge acquired the lease through market mechanisms and that its legitimate rights and interests should be protected. China has called for Australia to honour the contractual arrangement, emphasising the importance of a transparent and stable business environment for foreign enterprises.

The row over Darwin Port reflects wider geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific, where issues of sovereignty, economic influence and strategic positioning are increasingly defining relations between China and regional partners like Australia. As discussions continue, both sides face pressure to balance economic interests with national security considerations and diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 3:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: anthony albaneseaustraliachinahome-hero-pos-7Port of Darwinxi jinping

RELATED News

Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping

‘Terror, Kidnapping, Crime’: Pakistan Pays Big Price For Terrorism, US Issues Fresh Travel Advisory, Citizens Told ‘Don’t Travel’

White America, WAGA Row To Beach Wars: Why Elon Musk And Vinod Khosla Are Publicly At War Again

Who Is Madhu Gottumukkala? Trump’s Indian-Origin Acting Cyber Defence Chief Allegedly Shares Sensitive Government Files With ChatGPT, Report Claims

Bangladesh Violence: Another Hindu Man Lynched Over Land Dispute, Jamaat Leader Killed In Pre-Poll Protests, Hundreds Injured

LATEST NEWS

Economic Survey 2026: Strong Exports, FDI, and Digital Investments Keep India’s External Sector Robust Amid Global Uncertainty

Was Arijit Singh Forced To Sing In Border 2, And Is This The Reason Behind His Abrupt Retirement From Playback Singing At 38? Here’s The Shocking Truth

What Is The Ibrahim Ali Khan Connection Amid Orry Vs Sara Ali Khan Feud And What Role Did Amrita Singh Singh Play Amid The Public Fallout? Full Timeline Explained

Who Is Mayur Patel? Kannada Actor and Bigg Boss Fame Lands in Trouble After Drunk-Driving Crash That Smashed Multiple Cars in Bengaluru

From IT to Fintech, India’s Services Sector In Spotlight As It Anchors Growth Amid Global Uncertainty: Economic Survey 2026

UGC NET December 2025 Result: When And How To Check Result, Download Scorecard On NTA Website – Step-By-Step Guide

Is Prabhas’ Salaar Sequel Made On Rs 400 Crore Budget Put On Hold? Makers Break Silence, Reveal Truth Amid Buzz

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know

What Is UGC Bill In India? New UGC Rules 2026, Regulations, Benefits and Penalties- Explained

China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub

China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub
China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub
China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub
China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub

QUICK LINKS