LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > World > China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash

China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash

According to authorities, the train was conducting tests for earthquake detection equipment when it hit the workers on a curved section of track near Luoyang Town railway station.

Representational image. (Pixabay)
Representational image. (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 27, 2025 18:28:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash

Officials in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming said that a train struck a group of railway workers on Thursday, leaving 11 dead and two injured. It is the country’s most serious rail accident in more than ten years, reported Reuters.

What exactly happened?

According to authorities, the train was conducting tests for earthquake detection equipment when it hit the workers on a curved section of track near Luoyang Town railway station.

They added that the station in Yunnan province has now returned to normal operations, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Also on Thursday, two railway maintenance workers died after being hit by a train in Deyang in Sichuan, another southwestern Chinese province, Jimu News reported.

All about China’s rail network

China’s rail network is the world’s largest, spanning more than 160,000 km (100,000 miles) and racking up billions of trips each year.

Though praised for its efficiency, it has drawn scrutiny after several high-profile incidents, such as a 2011 crash in the eastern province of Zhejiang that killed 40 and injured 200.

Nine people were killed in 2021 when a train in the northwestern province of Gansu ran into workers on a section of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang railway.

With inputs from Reuters

ALSO READ: Hong Kong Fire Reason: What Led To Massive Blaze At Wang Fuk Court In Tai Po That Killed 55 People?

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 6:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chinachina train accident

RELATED News

‘Don’t Escalate With China’: Trump Warns Japanese PM Takaichi As Taiwan Remarks Spark Diplomatic Storm

Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Now Travel For Winter Holidays To These Visa-Free Countries, They Are…

Zohran Mamdani Makes Big Reveal, Shares ‘Weirdest’ Thing He Spotted At White House Before Meeting Trump, It Is…

Baba Vanga Of Pakistan Makes Chilling Warning, Predicts An Apocalypse That Could End Human Existence, Claims A Dangerous Comet Is…

Hong Kong Fire Reason: What Led To Massive Blaze At Wang Fuk Court In Tai Po That Killed 55 People?

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

What Went Wrong With Deepika Padukone’s Skincare Venture? How Bollywood Star’s Brand Performed Against Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif Beauty Labels: Inside the Numbers

Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1: Here’s How Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s Film Is Expected To Open

“Equality Begins Within”: Sanjeev Kwatra’s Powerful Call to Rebuild Respect for Every Gender

Your Credit Score Could Save You Money: How To Build A Powerful Score And Unlock Better Interest Rates- Explained

ASI Guide At Kailasa Temple Sparks Outrage After Saying Maa Parvati ‘Was Characterless,’ Triggers Backlash

Gud Or Desi Khand: What’s The Healthier Pick

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

Presenting the Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 & Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025

China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash
China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash
China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash
China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash

QUICK LINKS