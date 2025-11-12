LIVE TV
Home > World > China's New Hongqi Bridge Collapses Days After Opening, Internet Calls It 'Made in China' Moment

A section of the newly opened Hongqi Bridge in Sichuan collapsed into a river after a landslide, sparking global outrage and renewed doubts over China’s infrastructure safety. Authorities confirmed no casualties as the bridge was closed earlier, but public trust and engineering standards face major scrutiny.

Newly Built Hongqi Bridge Collapses in Sichuan After Landslide (Pc: X)
Newly Built Hongqi Bridge Collapses in Sichuan After Landslide (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 12, 2025 11:31:07 IST

On the newly opened Hongqi Bridge in southwestern Sichuan Province, China, a section fell into the river following a landslide, which led to a huge outcry online. The event, which was revealed in trending videos that showed a large part of the structure falling, swiftly ignited a worldwide revival of the skeptical “Made in China” slogan, thus questioning the quality and safety regulations of the country’s very fast developing infrastructure.

However, local government authorities announced that there were no fatalities because the bridge was already closed when the collapse happened but the very picture of a newly constructed, 758-meter-long national road link vanishing right under [the authorities’ noses] shocked the whole world of social media. It was a critical bridge that linked central China with the Tibetan Plateau, and the government had to explain the disaster to the public since the incident had put great pressure on officials.

Geological Instability And Safety Measures

The immediate, stateful circumstances surrounding the collapse suggest highly unstable geology. On Monday afternoon, officials in Maerkang had already seen cracks forming on the slopes and roads close by, besides shifts in the terrain on the neighboring mountain. This quick response resulted in the police’s decision to close the Hongqi Bridge to all traffic, a decision that turned out to be very important in protecting lives.



On Tuesday afternoon, the situation turned out to be very serious. The rocky mountain slope that had been unstable for weeks finally collapsed and, as a result, a heavy landslide occurred that first tore away the roadbed and then the bridge segment’s supporting structure failed due to the overload. The first investigations indicate that while the bridge might have been built according to high standards, the geological engineering for its base and the surrounding land might not have been able to bear the steep, landslide-prone region’s requirements.

Hongqi Bridge Collapses Public Reaction

The occurrence has made the infrastructure examination of China’s massive construction projects even more rigorous than before. The Hongqi Bridge, which the state-owned Sichuan Road and Bridge Group constructed and was only completed this year, was supposed to be a model project. The collapse of such a new and significant connection has raised the issue of transparency in the design and materials used for public works.

The negative reaction on social media, which revolved around the ‘Made in China’ criticism, is an indicator of a wider mistrust that the rapid pace of development in China is at the expense of safety standards, particularly in difficult and ecologically sensitive places. Officials have started a comprehensive technical inquiry to clarify once and for all whether any structural defects, along with the landslide’s effect, caused the disaster.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 11:31 AM IST
QUICK LINKS