China’s New Hongqi Bridge Collapses Days After Opening, Internet Calls It ‘Made in China’ Moment

On the newly opened Hongqi Bridge in southwestern Sichuan Province, China, a section fell into the river following a landslide, which led to a huge outcry online. The event, which was revealed in trending videos that showed a large part of the structure falling, swiftly ignited a worldwide revival of the skeptical “Made in China” slogan, thus questioning the quality and safety regulations of the country’s very fast developing infrastructure.

However, local government authorities announced that there were no fatalities because the bridge was already closed when the collapse happened but the very picture of a newly constructed, 758-meter-long national road link vanishing right under [the authorities’ noses] shocked the whole world of social media. It was a critical bridge that linked central China with the Tibetan Plateau, and the government had to explain the disaster to the public since the incident had put great pressure on officials.

Geological Instability And Safety Measures

The immediate, stateful circumstances surrounding the collapse suggest highly unstable geology. On Monday afternoon, officials in Maerkang had already seen cracks forming on the slopes and roads close by, besides shifts in the terrain on the neighboring mountain. This quick response resulted in the police’s decision to close the Hongqi Bridge to all traffic, a decision that turned out to be very important in protecting lives.

The Hongqi Bridge in Shuangjiangkou, Sichuan Province, China, partially collapsed today. Authorities believe that cracks in the nearby mountainside — likely caused by water accumulation from a nearby reservoir — played a major role in the incident. pic.twitter.com/v1bdbj5KLJ — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 11, 2025







On Tuesday afternoon, the situation turned out to be very serious. The rocky mountain slope that had been unstable for weeks finally collapsed and, as a result, a heavy landslide occurred that first tore away the roadbed and then the bridge segment’s supporting structure failed due to the overload. The first investigations indicate that while the bridge might have been built according to high standards, the geological engineering for its base and the surrounding land might not have been able to bear the steep, landslide-prone region’s requirements.

Hongqi Bridge Collapses Public Reaction

The occurrence has made the infrastructure examination of China’s massive construction projects even more rigorous than before. The Hongqi Bridge, which the state-owned Sichuan Road and Bridge Group constructed and was only completed this year, was supposed to be a model project. The collapse of such a new and significant connection has raised the issue of transparency in the design and materials used for public works.

The negative reaction on social media, which revolved around the ‘Made in China’ criticism, is an indicator of a wider mistrust that the rapid pace of development in China is at the expense of safety standards, particularly in difficult and ecologically sensitive places. Officials have started a comprehensive technical inquiry to clarify once and for all whether any structural defects, along with the landslide’s effect, caused the disaster.

