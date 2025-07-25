Tropical Storm Co-may Hits Philippines, Leaving 25 Dead & Over 278,000 Displaced

Tropical Storm Co-may made landfall in Pangasinan province of the Philippines late Thursday, worsening an already brutal week of monsoon rains in the country, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The storm, which brought maximum sustained winds of 120 kph (74 mph) and gusts of up to 165 kph (102 mph), has since weakened as it moved northeastward, clocking winds of 100 kph (62 mph) by Friday morning, the report said.

Storm Hits as Monsoon Rains Persist

Though there were no immediate reports of fatalities directly tied to Co-may, the storm intensified the bad weather that has already reportedly claimed at least 25 lives due to flash floods, landslides, falling trees and electrocution, according to disaster-response officials. Eight others remain missing.

Mass Evacuations and Widespread Damage

Over 278,000 residents have had to flee their homes and take refuge in emergency tents or with family members, The Associated Press reported. Around 3,000 homes have been damaged, the report further said, citing figures provided by the government’s disaster agency.

Sea and air travel have been halted in several northern provinces. An estimated total of 77 municipalities and cities, which are mostly located in Luzon, have declared a state of calamity to facilitate emergency funds and pricing of essential commodities such as rice in place.

President Marcos Jr. Urges Climate Readiness

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., while returning from his White House visit, made a stop at the Rizal province Thursday, where he distributed food to displaced families. He later met with disaster officials, and stressed on the urgent need to adapt to a changing climate.

“Everything has changed,” Marcos said, per AP, adding, “Let’s not say, ‘The storm may come, what will happen?’ because the storm will really come.”

US Offers Support, More Storms Expected

The US, a longtime ally of the Philippines, has extended military aircraft support to help deliver aid to remote provinces if needed, the Philippine military said.

Co-may, locally named ‘Emong,’ is the fifth weather disturbance this rainy season. Forecasters have warned that over a dozen more storms could hit the country by year’s end.

Located between the Pacific Ocean and South China Sea, the Philippines faces about 20 tropical storms annually, in addition to earthquakes and volcanic activity, which in turn makes the Southeast Asian country one of the most disaster-prone nations in the world.

