Cricket-Rohit and Kohli bid likely farewell to Australia as winners

By Nick Mulvenney SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) –

Rohit Sharma hit a century and Virat Kohli a bright 74 to drive India to a nine-wicket win in the third one-day international on Saturday, sending their fans home happy after what are likely be their final appearances in Australia in their country’s colours. Australia secured series honours with victories in the first two matches in Perth and Adelaide but India’s bowlers skittled the home side for 236 and the two former skippers got the tourists over the line with a partnership of 168 runs.

Also Read: THE FINAL RO-KO Showdown: Sydney Cricket Ground Turns Blue To Celebrate Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Glorious Legacy At India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

Kohli, the second-highest run scorer in ODIs behind Sachin Tendulkar, came out to join Sharma at the crease to a frenzied ovation from a big crowd that made the Sydney Cricket Ground feel more like it was located in New Delhi than New South Wales. Rohit had already combined with current skipper Shubman Gill (24) to cut 69 runs out of the chase but this was the “Ro-Ko” partnership the massed ranks of fans in blue shirts waving tricolour flags had come to see.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Hits 60th ODI Fifty, Virat Kohli Shines as Partnership Goes Strong at Sydney Cricket Ground in India vs Australia 3rd ODI

The two thirtysomethings, who both now only play the 50-over game for India, duly delivered with assured shots and mature decision-making that frustrated then dispirited the Australian bowlers. Rohit smashed 13 fours and three sixes in his 33rd century in the format, reaching the milestone for the ninth time against Australia with a pushed drive down the ground for a single. Kohli, who had been dismissed for ducks in the previous two matches, brought up his 75th half century to a huge roar with a single on one ball and Rohit locked in a 19th ODI century stand between the pair with another solitary run on the next delivery.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Smashes 33rd ODI Century Against Australia, Sydney Crowd Erupts With Joy! Sharma Breaks These Records..

Rohit should have been caught on 108 after spooning a shot high into the night sky but was reprieved when Josh Hazlewood failed to get under it and finished 121 not out. Kohli got the winning runs by clipping a short ball off the face of his bat for a four down to third man. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at a venue where that decision had led to victory for the team concerned in the last nine ODIs.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Shines Again With A Gritty Half Century Against Australia In Sydney Cricket Ground

All of Australia’s top order got a start but only Matt Renshaw (56) managed to covert his innings into a half century, giving another boost to his hopes of reviving his long-stalled test career in time for the Ashes. All-rounder Harshit Rana took 4-39 mopping up the Australian tail, curtailing the innings with the wickets of Cooper Connolly and Josh Hazlewood in the space of three balls. Kohli took a catch at long off to send back Connolly, having earlier whipped the crowd into another frenzy with a sharp hold at forward square to dismiss Matthew Short for 30 off the bowling of Washington Sundar.

Also Read: Who Is Akil Khan? Accused In Australian Women’s Cricket Team Molestation Case Arrested In Indore

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)