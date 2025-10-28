Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Amid outrage over US President Donald Trump’s decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House to build a lavish $300 million ballroom, social media is flooded with claims that former President Barack Obama once spent $376 million of taxpayer money on a basketball court in the same complex.

The claim states that Obama, during his tenure, built an entirely new basketball court using public funds. However, according to WION report, this is false. According to official White House archives, when Obama took office in 2009, he only modified an existing tennis court built during President Dwight D Eisenhower’s administration in the 1950s. The renovation simply added basketball hoops and painted markings to allow the space to be used for both tennis and basketball.

The basketball court is located on the South Lawn of the White House. It was never a separate, newly constructed facility, nor was it an extravagant government project.

As for the cost, the exact amount spent on the renovation was never disclosed. However, reports suggest it was likely funded privately, not by taxpayers. Even if public funds were used, the claimed amount of $376 million is clearly exaggerated.

According to Angi, a US-based home services website, building a professional outdoor basketball court (94×50 feet) costs between $17,000 and $76,000.

The Obama administration’s official statement said, “Shortly after taking office, President Obama had the White House tennis court adapted so it could be used for both tennis and basketball,” confirming it was a small-scale modification.

Why is this old claim resurfacing now?

It appears to be an attempt to deflect attention from the backlash over Trump’s $300 million ballroom project, which is reportedly being funded by corporate donors such as Apple, Google, and Meta.

