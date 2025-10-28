LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
Home > World > Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Social media is flooded with claims that Obama once spent $376 million of taxpayer money on a basketball court.

Barack Obama (X/@BarackObama)
Barack Obama (X/@BarackObama)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 28, 2025 18:28:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Amid outrage over US President Donald Trump’s decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House to build a lavish $300 million ballroom, social media is flooded with claims that former President Barack Obama once spent $376 million of taxpayer money on a basketball court in the same complex.

The claim states that Obama, during his tenure, built an entirely new basketball court using public funds. However, according to WION report, this is false. According to official White House archives, when Obama took office in 2009, he only modified an existing tennis court built during President Dwight D Eisenhower’s administration in the 1950s. The renovation simply added basketball hoops and painted markings to allow the space to be used for both tennis and basketball.

The basketball court is located on the South Lawn of the White House. It was never a separate, newly constructed facility, nor was it an extravagant government project.

As for the cost, the exact amount spent on the renovation was never disclosed. However, reports suggest it was likely funded privately, not by taxpayers. Even if public funds were used, the claimed amount of $376 million is clearly exaggerated.

According to Angi, a US-based home services website, building a professional outdoor basketball court (94×50 feet) costs between $17,000 and $76,000.

The Obama administration’s official statement said, “Shortly after taking office, President Obama had the White House tennis court adapted so it could be used for both tennis and basketball,” confirming it was a small-scale modification.

Why is this old claim resurfacing now?

It appears to be an attempt to deflect attention from the backlash over Trump’s $300 million ballroom project, which is reportedly being funded by corporate donors such as Apple, Google, and Meta.

ALSO READ: Watch: White House East Wing Demolition Begins For Trump’s $250 Million Ballroom Project

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 6:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Barack Obamadonald trumpus newswhite house

RELATED News

Canada Shocker: Indian-Origin Businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi Killed In Car Shooting, All You Need To Know

Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!

Pakistan To Send 20000 Troops To Gaza, But Is There A Shocking CIA-Mossad Link?

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Politician Set To Give Big Challenge To Nancy Pelosi, Once Played A Key Role In…

Photo Of AOC, Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral, Ted Cruz Asks ‘Are Those Nazi Salutes?’ Elon Musk Says ‘Sure Looks Like…’

LATEST NEWS

Lionel Messi Finally Reveals Who Is The GOAT, Not Cristiano Ronaldo, His Name Is….

Mahagathbandhan Releases Bihar Election Manifesto ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’

EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Electoral Roll Entry

Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference Of 8th Pay Commission: How Much Will Salaries Of Central Govt Employees Rise?

‘Managing Innovative AI Projects,’ Provides the First Complete Framework to Tackle the 85% Failure Rate in AI Initiatives

Lucknow Shocker: Society Members Barge Into Woman’s Flat, Assault Her, Watch Viral Video

“Presence Or Absence Of Hymenal Tear Cannot Be Treated As Conclusive Proof Of Sexual Assault”: Delhi High Court

Who Is Auqib Nabi? The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir Creates History With…

New Shocking Details In UPSC Aspirant Murder Case: Hard Disk Recovered With Obscene Videos Of 15 Women In Delhi Flat

Can’t Afford To Travel? This AI App Will Make Your Friends Jealous With Stunning Vacation Images In Minutes

Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…
Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…
Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…
Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

QUICK LINKS