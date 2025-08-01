Donald Trump Administration Set to Bring Back Presidential Fitness Test for Schoolkids

US President Donald Trump is planning to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test – a program first launched in 1966 to promote healthy, active lifestyles among American schoolchildren, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday.

The announcement, the report said, was made ahead of a ceremony at the White House, where Trump is expected to sign an executive order reviving the test and reinstating the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

The initiative, which faded out in 2012 during the Obama administration, is set to make a return with a renewed focus on athleticism and traditional physical fitness, the report said. “The president wants to ensure America’s future generations are strong, healthy, and successful,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said, adding that the goal is to create “a culture of strength and excellence for years to come.”

What the Fitness Test Entails

The initial test reportedly involved tasks such as running, situps, pullups, pushups, and a sit-and-reach test to measure flexibility. However, it was replaced with the Youth Fitness Program in 2012, with the focus set on health rather than performance.

According to a Health and Human Services Department website last updated in 2023, the more recent approach “minimises comparisons between children and instead supports students as they pursue personal fitness goals for lifelong health.”

However, Trump’s revived version is set to lean back into competition. The Council, now under the leadership of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will reportedly develop criteria for a new Presidential Fitness Award.

Sports and Politics Collide

Trump’s renewed focus on youth fitness is consistent with his long-time interest in sports. A former baseball player, the US Presidsent regularly watches big-time sports events such as the Super Bowl, Daytona 500 and UFC bouts.

Notably, the announcement also coincides with the US hosting major international sports events, including the 2025 Ryder Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

A Controversial Guest List

Several sports figures expected to attend Thursday’s ceremony reportedly include: