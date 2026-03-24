Donald Trump Caught ‘Sleeping’ Mid-Meeting, Viral Video Sparks Buzz As He Later Lights Up At Graceland Visit – Watch

During a recent public appearance in Tennessee, US President Donald Trump appeared to be struggling to keep himself awake, even while being praised by surrounding officials for his leadership during a high-profile meeting.

The incident occurred during a roundtable at the Memphis Air National Guard Base where Trump was in attendance with other senior officials and cabinet members. During the presentations made by the various speakers who were going to be addressing the president, there were visual displays of the president with his eyes closed and drifting to sleep while other people were talking to him.

Officials Praise Leadership Amid Serious Discussions

There were multiple officials who were praising Trump throughout the entire meeting, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed the crowd and said that, “Before President Trump our nation was headed on a continual decline”. FBI Director Kash Patel stated, “I am living in the wildest dream that anyone could possibly imagine sir” .

Although the meeting was a serious setting discussing the American Crime rate, as well as the ongoing conflict with the nation of Iran; there were still several times during the meeting where the president looked as if he was not engaged in meetings and at various times closing his eyes and appearing fatigued throughout the duration of the meeting.

Trump Denies Nodding Off, Says He ‘Closed Eyes’

Despite evidence of him nodding off at times, Trump has consistently denied being in that state, explaining previously, “I wasn’t..It was just that i wanted to get out of here and so I closed them!”

Remarkably, when discussing the most famous singer in musical history, Elvis Presley, he became much more energetic and told the crowd, “I’m a big fan of Elvis,” also mentioning that he had plans to go visit Graceland after he finished with the speaking engagement.

Trump Visits Graceland After Event

Later during the day after leaving the speaking engagement, Trump surprised attendees by appearing unannounced at Graceland, where he privately toured the house. He visited several of the residence’s rooms, including the well-known Jungle Room, and examined some of Elvis’ items, including an army helmet and a gold, plated Social Security card.

At one point, he even joked about what might have happened had Elvis been still alive today, asking; “Would I be able to take Elvis in a fight?”

The visit occurred when America is facing difficult issues such as the unrest in West Asia, coupled with the situations occurring at airports across the nation.

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