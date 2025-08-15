‘Six Or Seven Planes Came Down’: Donald Trump Again Claims He Prevented Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) again took credit for the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, claiming, “They were ready to go nuclear and we solved that.”

Donald Trump Says Six to Seven Aircraft Were Shot Down

Addressing the media, Trump said that six to seven aircraft were shot down during the conflict between the two countries.

“If you look at Pakistan and India, planes were being knocked out of the air. Six or seven planes came down. They were ready to go. Maybe nuclear, we solved that,” he said.

“I’ve solved six wars in the last six months, and I’m very proud of it,” he added.

His remarks came just nine days after he repeated his previous claim on August 6, saying that the US helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

India Consistently Refutes Trump’s Statements

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi’s effective response to Islamabad’s aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

India has consistently refuted these statements, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Donald Trump Punishes India With 50% Tariffs

Meanwhile, Trump recently announced a 50 per cent reciprocal tariff on India and an unspecified penalty for importing oil from Russia.

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!” the US President said in the post.

“They’re fueling the war machine, and if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy,” Reuters reported, citing Trump’s CNBC interview.

(With inputs from ANI)

