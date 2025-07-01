Donald Trump Launches ‘Victory 45–47’ Fragrances: Where To Buy And How Much They Cost

Donald Trump’s Victory 45-47 Fragnances: US President Donald Trump has launched a new line of fragrances called ‘Victory 45–47.’ The new collection marks the return of Trump’s presidency in 2025.

‘Victory 45–47,’ likely celebrates Trumps two non-consecutive terms as the 45th and 47th president of the United States.

‘Victory 45–47’: Where To Buy Donald Trump’s New Fragrances

The new line of fragnances was announced by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social. The new collection is available for buying on gettrumpfragrances.com.

“Trump Fragrances are here,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social adding these fragnances are for both men and women.

“They’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success – For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!” Trump added.

‘Victory 45–47’ includes two fragnances housed in gold bottles that are topped with a statue-like sculpture of Trump. These are an Eau de Parfum for women and a cologne for men.

Details of Donald Trump’s Victory 45-47 Fragnances

According to the Victory 47 official website, Gettrumpfragrances.com, Trump Cologne for Men’, features “rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish.”

The website note adds that it is intended “For men who lead with strength, confidence, and purpose.”

On the other hand, the website describes ‘Victory 47 Eau de Parfum for women as, “captures confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination.”

Cost of Donald Trump’s ‘Victory 45–47’ Fragrances

Victory 45–47 is being sold for $249. However, the official website offers generous huge discounts. If a custoer addsd two bottles to the cart, price will drop to to $199 each. If the customer opts for a third purchase, the price is slashed by $150.

Earlier President Trump launched two fragnances named as Victory 45 scent and “Fight, Fight, Fight.” The later was inspired by the the popular slogan after the assassination attempt against Trump.

