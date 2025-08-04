Why Has Donald Trump Suddenly Become Sydney Sweeney’s Biggest Fan After Her Controversial Jeans Ad?

President Donald Trump, in the last few days, has gushed over multiple young women, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer, and now the actress Sydney Sweeney.

The POTUS has joined a chorus of MAGA supporters praising Sweeney for her provocative American Eagle jeans campaign, following reports of her Republican voter registration.

Speaking to reporters before departing from Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Trump was asked about news that the Euphoria star is a registered Republican. After learning this, the president described Sweeney’s ad as “fantastic.”

“She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad,” Trump said. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

🚨 LMAO! President Trump’s reaction to Sydney Sweeney being a registered Republican is GOLDEN “Oh, now I love her ad…If she is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/dX7bvfVqg8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

Public voter records reviewed by The Guardian confirmed Sweeney registered to vote in Florida as a Republican in June 2024. Trump added, “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!”

Why is Sydney Sweeney Facing Backlash?

Sweeney’s recent American Eagle campaign drew significant attention and backlash for its wordplay on “jeans” and “genes.” In one ad, she states, “genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

The imagery of the blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress delivering this message sparked accusations that the ad promoted eugenics and racial superiority. Many viewers condemned the campaign for its perceived racial undertones.

MAGA Defending Sydney Sweeney

Despite the backlash, many conservative figures have defended Sweeney and dismissed the criticism as absurd.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas faced accusations of being “thirsty” after sharing a revealing image from the campaign, commenting, “Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women.”

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in, calling Sweeney an “all-American beautiful girl.” Speaking on a podcast Friday, Vance said, “my political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy. I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems though, which is that you have a normal all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad. They’re trying to sell jeans to kids in America and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?”

