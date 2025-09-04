LIVE TV
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. 'Military Occupation' – Who Sued Him?

Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?

Washington, D.C. has sued President Trump’s administration over the National Guard deployment, calling it unconstitutional and illegal. The city argues crime is down and the move undermines local authority. The lawsuit comes as Trump’s approval hits a record low, with most Americans opposing the deployment.

Donald Trump had earlier criticized Washington, DC, infrastructure. (Image Credit - X)
Donald Trump had earlier criticized Washington, DC, infrastructure. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 4, 2025 22:47:40 IST

Weeks after National Guard troops were deployed in Washington, D.C., the city has filed a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration, calling the move unconstitutional and illegal. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, argues that the deployment amounts to a military occupation that undermines local authority and democratic rights.

The challenge directly targets Trump’s decision to send armed troops into the capital. His administration has defended the action, saying it was needed to “restore law, order, and public safety” during what Trump described as a “crime emergency.”

Washington, D.C. Files Case Against Donald Trump Over National Guard Deployment

City officials, however, say the justification does not hold up. They point out that crime statistics from both the Justice Department and local authorities show crime rates have actually fallen sharply in the past year. In their complaint, city lawyers wrote that deploying troops “without the District’s consent infringes on its sovereignty and right to self-governance.” They warned the move could also heighten tensions and weaken trust in local law enforcement.

This is the second lawsuit D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb has filed to challenge Trump’s push to federalize policing in the city. The legal fight follows a ruling earlier this week that Trump’s use of troops in California to fight crime was unlawful, signaling another possible setback for the administration’s efforts to expand the military’s role inside the U.S.

Trump announced last month that he would send 800 National Guard members to the capital. He also invoked the city’s home rule charter to temporarily take control of the Metropolitan Police Department, naming Attorney General Pam Bondi to oversee it. Trump did not set a timeline for federal control, though by law it is limited to 30 days.

Donald Trump’s Popularity Falls Among Americans 

In his announcement, Trump also criticized the city’s infrastructure, pointing to potholes and graffiti, which he called “embarrassing.”

The White House and Justice Department have not commented on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval ratings have taken another hit. A new Quinnipiac University poll released this week shows his approval has dropped to a record low in his second term. The survey found a three-point fall in just one month. His decision to deploy the National Guard to Washington has drawn strong public opposition, with 56 percent of respondents against the move and only 41 percent in support.

Tags: donald trumpNational Guardwashington

