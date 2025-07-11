LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > World > Donald Trump Vows To Transfer Patriot Air Defense System To Ukraine Through NATO

Donald Trump Vows To Transfer Patriot Air Defense System To Ukraine Through NATO

The US will send Patriot systems and weapons to Ukraine via NATO, with Europe sharing the cost. Zelensky requested 10 systems as Russia intensified attacks. Trump resumed arms support after halting it briefly. Over 230 civilians died in June amid Russia's ongoing invasion since 2022.

The cost of one Patriot Air Defense System is USD 1 billion.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 00:18:40 IST

The US will send Patriot air defense systems and additional weapons to Ukraine via NATO, President Donald Trump said.

He said that “NATO will distribute” the weapons and will also pay for them, local media reports noted.

It comes after Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said he and Donald Trump were engaged in a “positive dialogue” about acquiring weapons.

Reportedly, Zelensky had sought 10 Patriot systems as Russia widened its drone and missile strikes on various Ukrainian cities in the past few weeks.

What Is So Special About The Patriot Air Defense System?

Known as one of the best air defense systems in the world, the Patriot detects and destroys all the missiles that are incoming in its radar.

Zelensky stated that Germany will pay for two Patriot systems, Norway for one, and the price of the remaining systems will be paid by other European nations, media reports added.

Earlier, Trump and Putin discussed the war on a call last week, and the US president claimed that Putin’s attitude is “very nice” but meaningless.

Trump also confirmed he would make a “major statement” about Russia on Monday but refused to give more details on it, the local media reported.

Reportedly, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged European nations such as Germany and Spain to transfer some of the Patriot systems they possess to Ukraine.

Why Does Ukraine Seek The Patriot Air Defense System?

Last week, the US had stopped delivering advanced weapons to Ukraine, which included Patriot interceptor missiles and precision artillery shells.

Reportedly, the Patriot Systems are extremely expensive, as a single battery costs around USD 1 billion.

But as Russia launched heavy drone attacks on Ukraine, Trump changed his stance and said the US would resume the delivery of weapons to Kyiv. 

Russia pounded Ukraine on Tuesday night by launching 728 drones, as the civilian deaths increased to 232 in June, a UN report said.

Over 1,300 were also injured, the report added further.

Russia declared a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the war has dragged on for more than three years now. 

Also Read: US State Department Cuts Over 1,300 Jobs in Trump Administration Shakeup

More News

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Were There Any ‘Dangerous Goods’ On Air India Flight? Probe Report Reveals The Truth
Diogo Jota: Liverpool To Retire Number 20 Shirt
‘Why Did You Cut Off?’, Asked One Pilot, Reveals Air India Crash Probe Report, This is What The Second Pilot Said Seconds Before Deadly Tragedy
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Preliminary Report Reveals Both Engines Shut Down Within Seconds After Takeoff
Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Joins Bjorn Borg And Rafael Nadal On Elite List
Justin Bieber On New Surprise Album Swag Puts A Full Stop To Divorce Rumours But Addresses Marriage Struggles
Gervonta Davis Arrested: Boxer Jailed On Domestic Violence Charge In Florida
Here’s Why Anurag Kashyap Thinks Ananya Panday Changed After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Struggle’ Remark
Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Public Appearance After Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, Ditches His Signature Cap To Attend Wimbledon Day 12- See Pics!
Superman Box Office Collection: With $22.5 Million On Day One, James Gunn’s Superhero Flick Might Rake-In $100M Domestically

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?