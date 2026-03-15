Loud Blasts Rock Dubai’s Marina, UAE’s Fujairah Oil Terminal Shuts, Kuwait Airport Targeted After Recent Iranian Missile and Drone Strikes | Watch

Loud explosions were reported in Dubai’s Marina and AI Sufouh areas on Sunday as Iranian strikes disrupted operations at the Fujairah oil terminal in the UAE, marking the 16th day of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, several drones targeted Kuwait International Airport, though officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Thick clouds of black smoke were seen rising from Fujairah as emergency teams battled the blaze for several hours. Authorities also reported that a Jordanian national sustained injuries during the incident.

Explosions Heard in Dubai Amid Iran–UAE Tensions

According ot the city’s media office, the loud sounds were heard after air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran. Similar interception-related blasts were reported in central Dubai on Saturday, while residents also heard comparable sounds in the city’s busy downtown area on Friday.

Sunday’s developments came after tensions escalated further when the United States carried out strikes on Iran’s strategic Kharg Island, a facility responsible for processing nearly 90% of the country’s oil.

Former US President Donald Trump said the strikes had “oblitered every military target,” while energy infrastructure on the island in the Persian Gulf was left untouched.

How Intense Are Iran’s Missile and Drone Attacks on the UAE?

Iran has launched more than 1,8-0 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the ongoing conflict, making it the country most heavily targeted by Tehran. The barrage includes 1,600 drones, 294 ballistic missiles, and 15 cruise missiles, resulting in six deaths and 141 injuries.

On Saturday alone, nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones were fired toward the UAE. Amid the escalating attacks, authorities are working to maintain the country’s reputation as a safe destination.

Police have warned residents against spreading rumours or sharing images and videos of sensitive security sites online. Officials have also detained 10 foreign nationals for allegedly posting footage of missile and drone strikes on social media.

Meanwhile, key Gulf energy facilities, including Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery, Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas processing base, and the UAE’s Ruwais refinery complex, have also been targeted during the conflict.

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