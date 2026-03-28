Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests delivery partner stealing Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests delivery partner stealing Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests delivery partner stealing Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests delivery partner stealing
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests delivery partner stealing Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests delivery partner stealing Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests delivery partner stealing Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests delivery partner stealing
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch

Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch

A viral video shows Dubai International Airport empty amid the US-Israel-Iran war, shocking viewers worldwide. Social media users reacted strongly, raising concerns over safety and the impact of regional tensions on air travel.

Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch (Photo: X)
Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 28, 2026 13:01:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch

Dubai International Airport, the one of the busiest aviation ports in the world, was eerily empty in an online viral video taken in the middle of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. The video that is circulated on social media depicts huge empty terminal spaces and almost no traffic and employees, the opposite of the crowd and traffic observed at the airport. Spectators were shocked and disbelieved by the peculiar sight with many suggesting that the increase in local tensions and safety concerns are perhaps causing a drastic reduction in foot traffic and air travel. 

Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch

The surprising tranquility at the airport is in the context of growing war in the Middle East that has impacted air transport in the region. Disruptions at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and other Gulf ports occurred when the airspace was closed due to the attacks and counter-attacks between Iran, United States and Israel that temporarily suspended flights. Iranian missiles, including suspected aerial strikes and debris of the interceptions, caused a temporary shutdown of flights to Dubai and other nearby airports in late February and early March, causing infrastructure damage, and in some cases, causing injuries to airport employees. 




The video caused a social media furor with most people concerned about how the fear of war is affecting one of the most significant aviation centres in the world. Others talked about the surreal aesthetics of empty terminals that are usually full of international travellers, some argued on whether the video was true to the situation or it has been overdone and out of context. Dubai government and airports have repeatedly explained that there are safety control mechanisms and defensive mechanisms and that the services are being resumed gradually to make sure that the passengers are secure. 

Also Read: Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dubai airport airspacedubai airport disruptiondubai airport flights delayeddubai airport incidentdubai airport newsDubai airport news todaydubai airport operationsdubai airport safety noticedubai airport terminal 3Dubai airport updatedubai international airportdxb airportdxb flights updatehome-hero-pos-14

RELATED News

Houthis Launch First Missile From Yemen Towards Israel; Air Defence Activated As Sirens Echo Across Negev, Confirms IDF

Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch

From India to the World Stage: Dr. Yethindra Vityala Sweeps Top Honors At ASCO Direct GI 2026

US-Israel-Iran War: Five Indians Injured After Ballistic Missile Debris Falls Near Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Economic Zones Following Air Defence Interception

Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub? US President Calls Alliance’s Absence A ‘Tremendous Mistake’

LATEST NEWS

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Surfaces Showing Nashik Astrologer Asking 38‑Year‑Old Woman To…

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs

Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today: What Is The Significance Of This Major Boost For NCR And What Can Passengers Expect?

PSSSB Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Key Details, How to apply

Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch

IGI Airport Sees IndiGo Flight Make Sudden Emergency Landing After Engine Issue, Passengers Experience Tense Moments

Dhurandhar 2 Drama: Lucknow Family Beats Staff After Kid Ban, Parenting Outrage Goes Viral On Social Media

PSL 2026 Controversy: Ahmed Shehzad Roasts PCB, Mohsin Naqvi With ‘Best League’ Tag — Slams Kit Chaos, Media Day Mess, IPL Pullouts

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared: Check Result Link at sebi.gov.in

Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch
Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch
Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch
Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch

QUICK LINKS