Dubai International Airport, the one of the busiest aviation ports in the world, was eerily empty in an online viral video taken in the middle of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. The video that is circulated on social media depicts huge empty terminal spaces and almost no traffic and employees, the opposite of the crowd and traffic observed at the airport. Spectators were shocked and disbelieved by the peculiar sight with many suggesting that the increase in local tensions and safety concerns are perhaps causing a drastic reduction in foot traffic and air travel.

Dubai International Airport Appears Deserted In Viral Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Leaving Viewers Shocked As Social Media Reacts – Watch

The surprising tranquility at the airport is in the context of growing war in the Middle East that has impacted air transport in the region. Disruptions at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and other Gulf ports occurred when the airspace was closed due to the attacks and counter-attacks between Iran, United States and Israel that temporarily suspended flights. Iranian missiles, including suspected aerial strikes and debris of the interceptions, caused a temporary shutdown of flights to Dubai and other nearby airports in late February and early March, causing infrastructure damage, and in some cases, causing injuries to airport employees.









The video caused a social media furor with most people concerned about how the fear of war is affecting one of the most significant aviation centres in the world. Others talked about the surreal aesthetics of empty terminals that are usually full of international travellers, some argued on whether the video was true to the situation or it has been overdone and out of context. Dubai government and airports have repeatedly explained that there are safety control mechanisms and defensive mechanisms and that the services are being resumed gradually to make sure that the passengers are secure.

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