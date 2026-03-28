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Home > World News > Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

On March 28, 2026, IndiGo, Air India, and AirAsia issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers flying between India and West Asia.

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)?
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 28, 2026 12:21:04 IST

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today: Flight operations in the UAE are continuing at a steady yet limited pace, as airlines gradually recalibrate schedules following recent regional disruptions. 

On March 28, 2026, IndiGo, Air India, and AirAsia issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers flying between India and West Asia. While Dubai AIprorts and other UAE airspaces remain operational amid the evolving situation, airlines are continuing to revise flight schedules and release updated passenger advisories. 

Unfavourable weather conditions in the UAE, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi are likely to disrupt flight operations in the coming days. Airlines such as flydubai and Air Arabia have advised passengers to allow extra travel time, keep their contact information updated, and use online platforms for rebooking or refunds to ensure a smooth and safe journey.

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Dubai Airport Flight Schedules?

 The temporary airspace restrictions disrupted operations at Dubai International Airport one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. However the Dubai airport has now reopened and is gradually resuming flights. 

UAE airlines have shown greater resilience than several regional counterparts. Emirates has cancelled only 5.3% of its flights on March 18. However the overall impact remains the same, with nearly half of all scheduled departures in the Middle East and over 30,900 flights cancelled since February 28 which highlights the rise of disruption across the region

Emirates Flight Status: Dubai Flight Reduced, Free Rebooking 

Emirates has assured passengers that if their travel plans have been affected, the airline will do its best to rebook them on the next available Emirates flight. This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai. 

Delayed Emirates departures included EK127 to Vienna, EK723 to Addis Ababa, EK059 to Hamburg, EK157 to Stockholm, EK703 to Mauritius, EK506 to Mumbai, EK380 to Hong Kong, EK261 to Sao Paulo, EK654 to Colombo, EK392 to Ho Chi Minh City, EK396 to Phuket and EK775 to Durban. 

Emirates arrivals that were delayed include EK613 from Islamabad, EK527 from Hyderabad, EK637 from Peshawar, EK625 from Lahore, EK820 from Riyadh, EK511 from New Delhi, EK531 from Kochi, EK601 from Karachi, EK583 from Dhaka and EK806 from Jeddah. 

Rebooking for Emirates flights is up to May 31, 2026.

Refund requests can be made online through emirates.com.

Passengers with connecting flights via Dubai are advised not to travel to the airport unless their revised flights are confirmed.

Travellers can manage bookings and make changes through the Emirates website or mobile app.

Due to high volume of calls, passengers are encouraged to use online services for quicker assistance.

Air India Flight Status: 36 Flights to Middle East 

Air India and Air India Express will together operate a combined total of 36 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 28th March 2026. 

Both carriers will continue operating their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on 28 March, including a total of several flights between India and Jeddah. Air India Express will also operate 6 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi and Mumbai. 

Country

Airport

Scheduled Operations

Ad Hoc Operations

Operating Sectors

UAE

Dubai

No

Yes

Air India – Delhi

Air India Express – Delhi

Abu Dhabi

No

Yes

Air India Express – Delhi, Kozhikode, Mumbai

Ras Al Khaimah

No

Yes

Air India Express – Amritsar, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai

Sharjah

No

Yes

Air India Express – Kannur

Al Ain

No

No

__

Oman

Muscat

Yes

No

Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai

Salalah

No

No

__

Saudia Arabia

Jeddah

Yes

No

Air India – Delhi, Mumbai

Air India Express – Hyderabad

Riyadh

Yes

No

Air India – Delhi, Mumbai

Yes

No

Air India Express – Kozhikode

Dammam

No

No

__

Bahrain

Bahrain

No

No

__

Qatar

Doha

No

No

__

Kuwait

Kuwait

No

No

__

Israel

Tel Aviv

No

No

__

IndiGo Flight Schedule: Advise Passengers to Check Flight Status 

IndiGo has issued a fresh travel advisory, releasing the latest list of flights set to operate on March 28 amid the evolving West Asia situation. 

In its advisory, IndiGo urged travellers to check real-time flight status before heading to the airport and informed them about dedicated support channels for affected passengers.  

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

In its updated statement, the airline said, “To support customers in reaching their intended destinations, IndiGo has scheduled the below flights to operate tomorrow across the Middle East. We encourage all customers to regularly check their flight status http://bit.ly/31paVKQ for the latest updates. Our teams are working round the clock to assist you, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and continued trust during this time.”

Also Read: US-Israel-Iran War: Five Indians Injured After Ballistic Missile Debris Falls Near Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Economic Zones Following Air Defence Interception 

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Tags: Air India Dubai flights updateAir India Express flightsAir India flights DubaiDubai airport delaysDubai airport updateDubai flight delays todayDubai flights todayDubai travel newsflight advisory India DubaiIndia to Dubai flightsIndiGo Dubai flightsIndiGo travel advisoryMiddle East flight disruption

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

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