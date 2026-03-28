US-Israel-Iran War: Five Indians Injured After Ballistic Missile Debris Falls Near Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Economic Zones Following Air Defence Interception

On Saturday, five Indian nationals were injured when debris of an intercepted ballistic missile fell on them near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). The Abu Dhabi Media Office says the debris landed since the air defence systems were successful in intercepting the incoming missile, which led to fires in the surrounding area. Immediately emergency services were used to contain the situation and determine the damage.

Five Indians Injured After Ballistic Missile Debris Falls Near Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Economic Zones Following Air Defence Interception

According to an official report, all five injured were Indian nationals and had suffered moderate to minor injuries. According to the media office, two fire incidents that arose as a result of the falling debris were being addressed by the concerned teams and that the situation was under control. Authorities indicated that the release of additional updates would follow investigations on the actual situation of the incident and interception of the missile.









Governments also advised people to stick to verified information and not to distribute rumours in the current crisis. The warning comes in view of the escalated tension in the region where missile interceptions have raised the stakes to the civilian regions. One of the Indians killed in Abu Dhabi in the first half of the week was one of two individuals who died because of debris caused by intercepted missiles hitting a street in a populated area. The incident had raised the cost paid in lives of Indians in the current West Asia conflict to seven, and the realities of the increasing threat posed to civilians caught in the crossfire became evident.

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