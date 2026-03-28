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Home > World News > Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike Key Saudi Air Base, Injures 10 US Troops And Damages Several Military Aircraft Amid Raging West Asia War

Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike Key Saudi Air Base, Injures 10 US Troops And Damages Several Military Aircraft Amid Raging West Asia War

At least ten US troops were injured and multiple aircraft damaged after an Iranian missile and drone attack on a key Saudi air base, highlighting rising tensions and repeated strikes in the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Prince Sultan US airbase in Saudi attacked (Images: X)
Prince Sultan US airbase in Saudi attacked (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 28, 2026 04:48:12 IST

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Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike Key Saudi Air Base, Injures 10 US Troops And Damages Several Military Aircraft Amid Raging West Asia War

Reports indicate that around eleven American soldiers suffered injuries from the attack and several United States military equipment were damaged from an Iranian missile strike on a key US airbase in Saudi Arabia. This airbase, Prince Sultan, represents one of the most important bases for US service members in that region, and the attack continues the existing pattern of military conflict between the US and the Iranian Government.

While US officials report that 10 service members experienced injuries due to this attack, at least 2 members of the US military are currently evaluated in serious condition. The attack on Prince Sultan is the result of both ballistic missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and serves as a continued example of the Iranian government’s ability to strike high-valued US. targets despite the United States implementing several counter-actions to deter Iranian attacks against US military forces.

Attack details and damage

Not only did the strike wound personnel but was also responsible for damaging several US military aircraft based at this facility. According to reports, refueling aircraft that are essential for long-range flight operations were among those affected by the strike. These aircraft are very important for keeping fighter jets in service for an extended period of time.

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This isn’t the first time that this base has been subjected to an attack. Earlier in the hostilities, at least five US Air Force refueling aircraft were damaged as a result of a similar Iranian attack while on the ground. They weren’t destroyed, but did need to be repaired, indicating how vulnerable US military assets remain in the region.

Growing tensions and repeated strikes

In recent weeks, hostilities in the Middle East have escalated, and the Saudi Arabian military base at Prince Sultan has already been targeted multiple times, highlighting its strategic significance. 

The ongoing war has also strained US air defense systems, with US officials indicating that many systems are running low on interceptor missiles following several weeks of continuous use, making it increasingly difficult to defend against a variety of incoming threats such as drones and ballistic missiles.

Wider impact of the conflict

There have been increasing incidents of Iranian retaliation against US and their allied forces as a direct response to attacks by US forces on Iran. Experts in the field of defence have explained these types of attacks show the conflict has expanded into more than one theatre, therefore constantly placing both US and allied bases/infrastructure and personnel at risk.

The past month has seen the conflict cause a significant amount of loss, both in equipment and people. In addition, reports state that the US military has sustained damages/losses on over $1 billion worth of military assets, including aircraft, unmanned aircraft systems, and critically important defence systems.

Also Read: JD Vance Questions Netanyahu Over Iran War Claims, Says Conflict Was ‘Sold As Easy’ To White House: Report   

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Tags: Iran US Wariran- israel warUs base Saudi Arabia

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Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike Key Saudi Air Base, Injures 10 US Troops And Damages Several Military Aircraft Amid Raging West Asia War

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Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike Key Saudi Air Base, Injures 10 US Troops And Damages Several Military Aircraft Amid Raging West Asia War
Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike Key Saudi Air Base, Injures 10 US Troops And Damages Several Military Aircraft Amid Raging West Asia War
Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike Key Saudi Air Base, Injures 10 US Troops And Damages Several Military Aircraft Amid Raging West Asia War
Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike Key Saudi Air Base, Injures 10 US Troops And Damages Several Military Aircraft Amid Raging West Asia War

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