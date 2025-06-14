Dubai Marina Tower Blaze Prompts Mass Evacuation, Disrupts Metro Service

A towering inferno swept through a 67-storey high-rise in Dubai Marina on Friday night, with many residents unaware of the danger until firefighters and neighbours sounded the alarm, local media reported.

Residents Caught Off Guard as Fire Erupts in Dubai Marina Tower

Some evacuees told Gulf News they had no clue their building was ablaze until they saw emergency services gathering below or heard urgent knocks on their doors.

Dubai Civil Defence executed a well-coordinated evacuation, reportedly rescuing 3,820 residents, including children and pets. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties.

Firefighters, braving heavy smoke in stairwells and elevators, managed to guide residents to safety. At 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, authorities confirmed the fire had been fully contained, although the smoke still visible was due to ongoing cooling operations.

Following the containment of the fire and the safe evacuation of all residents, the smoke currently visible at the site is due to ongoing cooling operations as part of the firefighting process. Control measures remain in place and the situation is fully managed by the… pic.twitter.com/53vYEwyu1t — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 14, 2025

Metro Services Temporarily Disrupted

The fire’s proximity to public transport infrastructure prompted a suspension of Dubai Metro services between Dubai Marina Station (No. 5) and Palm Jumeirah Station (No. 9), Gulf Today reported, citing the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

“To ensure passenger safety and facilitate firefighting operations, services have been paused temporarily,” RTA said in a statement cited by Gulf Today. “Bus services have been provided between the affected stations, and services continue as normal at all other stations.”

RTA also confirmed that full service will resume once the route is declared safe.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, safety checks and damage assessments are expected to continue over the coming days.

Dubai Marina is home to some of the city’s most densely populated residential skyscrapers.