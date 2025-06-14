Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Dubai Marina Tower Blaze Prompts Mass Evacuation, Disrupts Metro Service

Dubai Marina Tower Blaze Prompts Mass Evacuation, Disrupts Metro Service

A massive fire broke out in a 67-storey residential building in Dubai Marina on Friday night, prompting the swift evacuation of nearly 4,000 residents. Many had no idea their tower was on fire until emergency crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The blaze also reportedly disrupted metro services between Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah stations.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 20:59:39 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A towering inferno swept through a 67-storey high-rise in Dubai Marina on Friday night, with many residents unaware of the danger until firefighters and neighbours sounded the alarm, local media reported.

Residents Caught Off Guard as Fire Erupts in Dubai Marina Tower

Some evacuees told Gulf News they had no clue their building was ablaze until they saw emergency services gathering below or heard urgent knocks on their doors. 

Dubai Civil Defence executed a well-coordinated evacuation, reportedly rescuing 3,820 residents, including children and pets. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties.

Firefighters, braving heavy smoke in stairwells and elevators, managed to guide residents to safety. At 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, authorities confirmed the fire had been fully contained, although the smoke still visible was due to ongoing cooling operations.

Metro Services Temporarily Disrupted

The fire’s proximity to public transport infrastructure prompted a suspension of Dubai Metro services between Dubai Marina Station (No. 5) and Palm Jumeirah Station (No. 9), Gulf Today reported, citing the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

“To ensure passenger safety and facilitate firefighting operations, services have been paused temporarily,” RTA said in a statement cited by Gulf Today. “Bus services have been provided between the affected stations, and services continue as normal at all other stations.”

RTA also confirmed that full service will resume once the route is declared safe.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, safety checks and damage assessments are expected to continue over the coming days.

Dubai Marina is home to some of the city’s most densely populated residential skyscrapers.

Tags: dubai civil defencedubai marina firedubai news
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?