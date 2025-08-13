LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > EAM S Jaishankar To Meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov In Moscow On This Date, What’s On Agenda?

EAM S Jaishankar To Meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov In Moscow On This Date, What’s On Agenda?

The upcoming meeting follows a session between EAM S Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 15.

Sergey Lavrov To Meet EAM S Jaishankar In Moscow. (Image source: X/@mfa_russia)
Sergey Lavrov To Meet EAM S Jaishankar In Moscow. (Image source: X/@mfa_russia)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 13, 2025 15:29:17 IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on August 21 in Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

The post stated, “On August 21, FM Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with FM of India S. Jaishankar in Moscow. The Ministers will discuss key issues on our bilateral agenda, as well as key aspects of cooperation within international frameworks.”

The upcoming meeting follows a session between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on July 15. In a post on X, Russia’s Foreign Ministry shared, “Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the #SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.”

The high-level interaction came shortly after the meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao, China, in late June this year. The leaders discussed the supply of S-400 systems, Su-30 MKI upgrades, and procurement of critical military hardware in expeditious timeframes, as noted by an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov had also held a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6. In a statement shared on X, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the XVII #BRICS Summit. Rio de Janeiro, July 6.”

The two leaders had previously met in Johannesburg in February this year, where they discussed the ongoing progress of bilateral cooperation between India and Russia. The BRICS Summit, hosted by Brazil, brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, as well as new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.

Building on these diplomatic engagements, an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited Russia in May as part of India’s global outreach programme, Operation Sindoor, where she reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

These meetings underscore the continued focus on strengthening India-Russia ties across diplomatic, defence, and multilateral platforms.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: PM Modi Likely To Visit US For UNGA Session Next Month, Will He Meet Donald Trump?

Tags: EAM S Jaishankarhome-hero-pos-1russiasergey lavrov

RELATED News

US Report Says UK Human Rights Situation ‘Worsened’ Over Past Year
Why US Vice President JD Vance’s Recent Vacation Trips Have Faced Backlash?
India’s Consulate General In Chicago Condemns Desecration Of BAPS Temple, Know What Actually Happened
Why Did Mexico Hand Over 26 Alleged Cartel Members to US? Know Real Reason
Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin To Meet At This Location In Alaska, White House Provides Big Update

LATEST NEWS

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban
Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
EAM S Jaishankar To Meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov In Moscow On This Date, What’s On Agenda?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EAM S Jaishankar To Meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov In Moscow On This Date, What’s On Agenda?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EAM S Jaishankar To Meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov In Moscow On This Date, What’s On Agenda?
EAM S Jaishankar To Meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov In Moscow On This Date, What’s On Agenda?
EAM S Jaishankar To Meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov In Moscow On This Date, What’s On Agenda?
EAM S Jaishankar To Meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov In Moscow On This Date, What’s On Agenda?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?