LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > Electronic Devices Stop Working At This Mysterious Place On Earth, Not Located In US, China, Russia, India, Reason Is…

Electronic Devices Stop Working At This Mysterious Place On Earth, Not Located In US, China, Russia, India, Reason Is…

Scientists, despite decades of studies, still cannot explain why radios, GPS devices, TVs, and satellite signals stop functioning here.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 6, 2025 13:07:35 IST

There is a very mysterious place on Earth where the electronic devices stop working. According to reports, in Mexico’s Chihuahua Desert lies a mysterious place known as the ‘Zone of Silence,’ where electronic devices mysteriously fail to work.

Interestingly, in towns that are located just 25 miles away, the electronic devices work perfectly fine. It is within this barren desert where the people find themselves completely cut off from the digital world. Scientists, despite decades of studies, still cannot explain why radios, GPS devices, TVs, and satellite signals stop functioning here.

The Zone of Silence was first discovered in 1970 after an unusual incident. An American missile crashed in the desert. When a US Air Force team arrived to investigate, they found that all electronic equipment, from GPS devices to radios, stopped working. Signals from television, radio, shortwave, and satellites could not penetrate the area. This strange reason led the team to officially name it the Zone of Silence.

After the discovery, the Mexican government set up a research laboratory in the desert, simply called ‘The Zone.’ Scientists here study the desert’s unusual properties, including its unique vegetation and insects. Some experts believe the desert has magnetic properties, which may explain why electronics fail, although the origin of these properties remains unknown.

Research shows that millions of years ago, the area was part of a sea called the Sea of Thetis. Today, its surface is thought to be the ancient seabed.

Local residents and visitors have also reported strange experiences. Some claim the desert has supernatural powers or is visited by aliens. People have seen unusual glows in the sky and vegetation that appears to burn spontaneously.

ALSO READ: This Country Adopts New Work Culture, Set To Implement 3-Day Weekend and 4-Day Work Week, Name Is…

Tags: Chihuahua DesertmexicoZone of Silence

RELATED News

Pakistan: Floods force suspension of train operations on five sections in Punjab
"PM Modi responded in best diplomatic fashion to Trump's remarks": Former diplomat KP Fabian
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession

LATEST NEWS

MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 20.6 crore relief fund to farmers for crops damaged by excessive rains, floods
Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court allows Sajjan Kumar's plea, directs media houses to file certified copies of news reports
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Electronic Devices Stop Working At This Mysterious Place On Earth, Not Located In US, China, Russia, India, Reason Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Electronic Devices Stop Working At This Mysterious Place On Earth, Not Located In US, China, Russia, India, Reason Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Electronic Devices Stop Working At This Mysterious Place On Earth, Not Located In US, China, Russia, India, Reason Is…
Electronic Devices Stop Working At This Mysterious Place On Earth, Not Located In US, China, Russia, India, Reason Is…
Electronic Devices Stop Working At This Mysterious Place On Earth, Not Located In US, China, Russia, India, Reason Is…
Electronic Devices Stop Working At This Mysterious Place On Earth, Not Located In US, China, Russia, India, Reason Is…

QUICK LINKS