Electronic Devices Stop Working At This Mysterious Place On Earth, Not Located In US, China, Russia, India, Reason Is…

There is a very mysterious place on Earth where the electronic devices stop working. According to reports, in Mexico’s Chihuahua Desert lies a mysterious place known as the ‘Zone of Silence,’ where electronic devices mysteriously fail to work.

Interestingly, in towns that are located just 25 miles away, the electronic devices work perfectly fine. It is within this barren desert where the people find themselves completely cut off from the digital world. Scientists, despite decades of studies, still cannot explain why radios, GPS devices, TVs, and satellite signals stop functioning here.

The Zone of Silence was first discovered in 1970 after an unusual incident. An American missile crashed in the desert. When a US Air Force team arrived to investigate, they found that all electronic equipment, from GPS devices to radios, stopped working. Signals from television, radio, shortwave, and satellites could not penetrate the area. This strange reason led the team to officially name it the Zone of Silence.

After the discovery, the Mexican government set up a research laboratory in the desert, simply called ‘The Zone.’ Scientists here study the desert’s unusual properties, including its unique vegetation and insects. Some experts believe the desert has magnetic properties, which may explain why electronics fail, although the origin of these properties remains unknown.

Research shows that millions of years ago, the area was part of a sea called the Sea of Thetis. Today, its surface is thought to be the ancient seabed.

Local residents and visitors have also reported strange experiences. Some claim the desert has supernatural powers or is visited by aliens. People have seen unusual glows in the sky and vegetation that appears to burn spontaneously.

