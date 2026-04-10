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Home > World News > Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today (10 April 2026) from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports

Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today (10 April 2026) from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports

Overall, flight operations across UAE airports on April 10, 2026, remain stable, with major airlines ensuring continued connectivity. While most carriers are running scheduled services, airlines like Air India are relying on ad hoc operations to manage demand. Passengers are strongly advised to stay updated with airline notifications and arrive early to avoid any inconvenience.

Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today (10 April 2026) from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 10, 2026 15:41:54 IST

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Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today (10 April 2026) from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports

Flight Operations Continue in the UAE Flight operations continue across the UAE on April 10, 2026 and major airlines continue their scheduled and limited ad hoc services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports. Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia and British Airways are operating flights across domestic and international routes. Most airlines continue normal services ,but a few airlines are operating special or ad hoc flights, especially on India routes with higher demand. Passengers are advised to verify the real-time updates before going to the airports.

Emirates Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

Emirates is operating its normal international schedule out of Dubai to major destinations across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa. Emirates continues to be operating efficiently and according to schedule with only a few minor disruptions today. It is recommended that customers complete online check-in and arrive early at the airport.

Time Destination Flight No. Terminal
9:30 Dar Es Salaam (DAR) EK 725 T3
12:55 London Heathrow (LHR) EK 003 T3
12:55 Istanbul (IST) EK 121 T3
13:00 Mumbai (BOM) EK 502 T3
13:05 London Stansted (STN) EK 067 T3
13:05 Kolkata (CCU) EK 572 T3
13:15 Geneva (GVA) EK 083 T3
13:20 Manchester (MAN) EK 019 T3
13:20 Brussels (BRU) EK 181 T3
13:30 Paris (CDG) EK 075 T3
13:45 Bangalore (BLR) EK 566 T3
13:50 Lisbon (LIS) EK 193 T3
14:00 Frankfurt (FRA) EK 047 T3
14:00 Dublin (DUB) EK 163 T3
14:00 Riyadh (RUH) EK 817 T3
14:05 London Gatwick (LGW) EK 009 T3
14:25 Johannesburg (JNB) EK 765 T3
14:30 London Heathrow (LHR) EK 005 T3
14:35 Milan (MXP) EK 101 T3
14:50 Chennai (MAA) EK 546 T3
14:55 Munich (MUC) EK 051 T3
15:00 Hyderabad (HYD) EK 528 T3
15:15 Cairo (CAI) EK 923 T3
15:25 New Delhi (DEL) EK 514 T3
15:30 Jeddah (JED) EK 803 T3
16:00 Mumbai (BOM) EK 508 T3
16:10 Colombo (CMB) EK 648 T3
17:20 Manila (MNL) EK 336 T3
18:00 Karachi (KHI) EK 602 T3
20:20 Kochi (COK) EK 532 T3
21:00 Chennai (MAA) EK 542 T3
21:05 Islamabad (ISB) EK 614 T3
21:15 Bangalore (BLR) EK 568 T3
21:25 Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) EK 522 T3
21:30 New Delhi (DEL) EK 512 T3
21:40 Mumbai (BOM) EK 500 T3
21:50 Hyderabad (HYD) EK 524 T3
22:30 Bangkok (BKK) EK 374 T3
22:50 Ahmedabad (AMD) EK 538 T3
23:20 Johannesburg (JNB) EK 787 T3

Air India Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

Air India is operating mostly ad hoc services across UAE airports, according to the latest operational update. While scheduled services are yet to resume in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, special services are running between key destinations across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru and Amritsar. This comes at a time when there is still high demand on India-UAE routes and airlines are in the process of trimming or expanding their capacity.

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Flydubai Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

Flydubai keeps operating flights as scheduled from Dubai, ensuring connections to regional and international destinations. The airline remains on schedule today, facilitating passenger travel throughout the Middle East, Europe and Central Asia. Passengers are advised to confirm baggage limits and flight departure times.

Time Destination Flight No. Terminal
12:05 Karachi (KHI) FZ 335 T2
12:35 Dammam (DMM) FZ 863 T2
12:40 Kathmandu (KTM) FZ 159 T3
12:40 Istanbul (IST) FZ 727 T2
13:30 Medina (MED) FZ 897 T2
13:55 Dhaka (DAC) FZ 523 T2
14:12 Jeddah (JED) FZ 820 T2
15:25 Baku (GYD) FZ 733 T2
16:50 Dammam (DMM) FZ 867 T2
17:20 Kathmandu (KTM) FZ 573 T2
18:00 Amman (AMM) FZ 143 T2
18:25 Kolkata (CCU) FZ 461 T2
18:35 Muscat (MCT) FZ 047 T2
18:40 Colombo (CMB) FZ 559 T2
18:50 Bucharest (OTP) FZ 1795 T3
19:20 Karachi (KHI) FZ 329 T2
19:20 Jeddah (JED) FZ 807 T2
20:20 Kochi (COK) FZ 463 T2
20:55 Hyderabad (HYD) FZ 435 T2
21:10 Medina (MED) FZ 827 T2
21:55 New Delhi (DEL) FZ 441 T2
22:05 Multan (MUX) FZ 339 T2
22:55 Faisalabad (LYP) FZ 355 T2
23:25 Mumbai (BOM) FZ 445 T2

Air Arabia (Abu Dhabi, Sharjah): Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

Air Arabia is operating out of both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi as it maintains its stronghold on cheap travel. Today, it is flying travellers to a plethora of destinations across the Middle East and Africa, and Asia. With reports of steady operations, travellers can be sure to verify their terminal and check-in information.

British Airways Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

British Airways is operating its long-haul flights from the UAE to the UK, especially from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to London. Services are running normally, supporting business and leisure travelers. Travelers are recommended to look for any slight changes to the schedule.

Etihad Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

Etihad Airways continues to run its worldwide network from Abu Dhabi, serving major international hubs. The carrier maintained on-time performance today, with airport operations running smoothly and passengers receiving regular service.

Time City (Flight to) Flight No Airport
13:55 Barcelona EY113
Abu Dhabi Airport
13:55 Madrid EY103
Abu Dhabi Airport
13:55 Manchester EY075
Abu Dhabi Airport
14:00 Kolkata EY222
Abu Dhabi Airport
14:05 Zurich EY141
Abu Dhabi Airport
14:10 Lahore EY288
Abu Dhabi Airport
14:20 Calicut EY1358
Abu Dhabi Airport
14:20 Frankfurt EY123
Abu Dhabi Airport
14:20 Hyderabad EY358
Abu Dhabi Airport
14:30 Chennai EY346
Abu Dhabi Airport
14:30 Colombo EY396
Abu Dhabi Airport
14:35 Jaipur EY326
Abu Dhabi Airport
14:40 Cairo EY715
Abu Dhabi Airport
14.45 Kabul EY310
Abu Dhabi Airport
15:05 Rome EY083
Abu Dhabi Airport
15:10 Milan EY079
Abu Dhabi Airport
20:50 Colombo EY394
Abu Dhabi Airport
20:50 Krabi EY422
Abu Dhabi Airport

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Tags: Abu DhabiAir Arabiabritish airwaysDUBAIEmiratesEtihadFlydubaiSharjahuae

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Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today (10 April 2026) from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports

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Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today (10 April 2026) from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports
Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today (10 April 2026) from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports
Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today (10 April 2026) from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports
Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today (10 April 2026) from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports

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