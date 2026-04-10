Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today (10 April 2026) from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports

Flight Operations Continue in the UAE Flight operations continue across the UAE on April 10, 2026 and major airlines continue their scheduled and limited ad hoc services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports. Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia and British Airways are operating flights across domestic and international routes. Most airlines continue normal services ,but a few airlines are operating special or ad hoc flights, especially on India routes with higher demand. Passengers are advised to verify the real-time updates before going to the airports.

Emirates Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

Emirates is operating its normal international schedule out of Dubai to major destinations across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa. Emirates continues to be operating efficiently and according to schedule with only a few minor disruptions today. It is recommended that customers complete online check-in and arrive early at the airport.

Time Destination Flight No. Terminal 9:30 Dar Es Salaam (DAR) EK 725 T3 12:55 London Heathrow (LHR) EK 003 T3 12:55 Istanbul (IST) EK 121 T3 13:00 Mumbai (BOM) EK 502 T3 13:05 London Stansted (STN) EK 067 T3 13:05 Kolkata (CCU) EK 572 T3 13:15 Geneva (GVA) EK 083 T3 13:20 Manchester (MAN) EK 019 T3 13:20 Brussels (BRU) EK 181 T3 13:30 Paris (CDG) EK 075 T3 13:45 Bangalore (BLR) EK 566 T3 13:50 Lisbon (LIS) EK 193 T3 14:00 Frankfurt (FRA) EK 047 T3 14:00 Dublin (DUB) EK 163 T3 14:00 Riyadh (RUH) EK 817 T3 14:05 London Gatwick (LGW) EK 009 T3 14:25 Johannesburg (JNB) EK 765 T3 14:30 London Heathrow (LHR) EK 005 T3 14:35 Milan (MXP) EK 101 T3 14:50 Chennai (MAA) EK 546 T3 14:55 Munich (MUC) EK 051 T3 15:00 Hyderabad (HYD) EK 528 T3 15:15 Cairo (CAI) EK 923 T3 15:25 New Delhi (DEL) EK 514 T3 15:30 Jeddah (JED) EK 803 T3 16:00 Mumbai (BOM) EK 508 T3 16:10 Colombo (CMB) EK 648 T3 17:20 Manila (MNL) EK 336 T3 18:00 Karachi (KHI) EK 602 T3 20:20 Kochi (COK) EK 532 T3 21:00 Chennai (MAA) EK 542 T3 21:05 Islamabad (ISB) EK 614 T3 21:15 Bangalore (BLR) EK 568 T3 21:25 Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) EK 522 T3 21:30 New Delhi (DEL) EK 512 T3 21:40 Mumbai (BOM) EK 500 T3 21:50 Hyderabad (HYD) EK 524 T3 22:30 Bangkok (BKK) EK 374 T3 22:50 Ahmedabad (AMD) EK 538 T3 23:20 Johannesburg (JNB) EK 787 T3

Air India Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

Air India is operating mostly ad hoc services across UAE airports, according to the latest operational update. While scheduled services are yet to resume in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, special services are running between key destinations across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru and Amritsar. This comes at a time when there is still high demand on India-UAE routes and airlines are in the process of trimming or expanding their capacity.

Flydubai Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

Flydubai keeps operating flights as scheduled from Dubai, ensuring connections to regional and international destinations. The airline remains on schedule today, facilitating passenger travel throughout the Middle East, Europe and Central Asia. Passengers are advised to confirm baggage limits and flight departure times.

Time Destination Flight No. Terminal 12:05 Karachi (KHI) FZ 335 T2 12:35 Dammam (DMM) FZ 863 T2 12:40 Kathmandu (KTM) FZ 159 T3 12:40 Istanbul (IST) FZ 727 T2 13:30 Medina (MED) FZ 897 T2 13:55 Dhaka (DAC) FZ 523 T2 14:12 Jeddah (JED) FZ 820 T2 15:25 Baku (GYD) FZ 733 T2 16:50 Dammam (DMM) FZ 867 T2 17:20 Kathmandu (KTM) FZ 573 T2 18:00 Amman (AMM) FZ 143 T2 18:25 Kolkata (CCU) FZ 461 T2 18:35 Muscat (MCT) FZ 047 T2 18:40 Colombo (CMB) FZ 559 T2 18:50 Bucharest (OTP) FZ 1795 T3 19:20 Karachi (KHI) FZ 329 T2 19:20 Jeddah (JED) FZ 807 T2 20:20 Kochi (COK) FZ 463 T2 20:55 Hyderabad (HYD) FZ 435 T2 21:10 Medina (MED) FZ 827 T2 21:55 New Delhi (DEL) FZ 441 T2 22:05 Multan (MUX) FZ 339 T2 22:55 Faisalabad (LYP) FZ 355 T2 23:25 Mumbai (BOM) FZ 445 T2

Air Arabia (Abu Dhabi, Sharjah): Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

Air Arabia is operating out of both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi as it maintains its stronghold on cheap travel. Today, it is flying travellers to a plethora of destinations across the Middle East and Africa, and Asia. With reports of steady operations, travellers can be sure to verify their terminal and check-in information.

British Airways Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

British Airways is operating its long-haul flights from the UAE to the UK, especially from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to London. Services are running normally, supporting business and leisure travelers. Travelers are recommended to look for any slight changes to the schedule.

Etihad Scheduled Flights on 10th April, 2026

Etihad Airways continues to run its worldwide network from Abu Dhabi, serving major international hubs. The carrier maintained on-time performance today, with airport operations running smoothly and passengers receiving regular service.

Time City (Flight to) Flight No Airport 13:55 Barcelona EY113 Abu Dhabi Airport 13:55 Madrid EY103 Abu Dhabi Airport 13:55 Manchester EY075 Abu Dhabi Airport 14:00 Kolkata EY222 Abu Dhabi Airport 14:05 Zurich EY141 Abu Dhabi Airport 14:10 Lahore EY288 Abu Dhabi Airport 14:20 Calicut EY1358 Abu Dhabi Airport 14:20 Frankfurt EY123 Abu Dhabi Airport 14:20 Hyderabad EY358 Abu Dhabi Airport 14:30 Chennai EY346 Abu Dhabi Airport 14:30 Colombo EY396 Abu Dhabi Airport 14:35 Jaipur EY326 Abu Dhabi Airport 14:40 Cairo EY715 Abu Dhabi Airport 14.45 Kabul EY310 Abu Dhabi Airport 15:05 Rome EY083 Abu Dhabi Airport 15:10 Milan EY079 Abu Dhabi Airport 20:50 Colombo EY394 Abu Dhabi Airport 20:50 Krabi EY422 Abu Dhabi Airport