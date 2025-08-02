Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said the European Union had not been “feared” enough in its trade deal negotiations with the United States and pledged a firmer stance in future discussions, France 24 reported.

US-EU Trade Deal

“It’s not the end of it,” Macron told ministers during a cabinet meeting, according to participants cited by France 24.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clinched the framework accord with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, after travelling urgently to Scotland as the August 1 deadline loomed for the imposition of steep tariffs that risked damaging Europe’s economy.

Under the terms of the deal, most EU exports to the US will now be subject to tariffs of 15 percent – higher than the pre-Trump rate but lower than the threatened 30 percent, France 24 reported. In return, the EU has committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of liquefied natural gas, oil, and nuclear fuels from the United States over three years, with an additional $600 billion in investments pledged for the US.

‘We Were Not Feared Enough’: Emmanuel Macron

“Europe does not see itself enough as a power yet. To be free, you have to be feared. We were not feared enough,” Macron said.

He added, “France has always held a stance of being firm and demanding. It will continue to do so.”

Macron acknowledged that the negotiations took place under “difficult circumstances” but noted that the agreement offered “visibility and predictability” in the short term and “preserved French and European interests” in key export sectors, including aviation, France 24 reported.

Emmanuel Macron on New Exemptions

The French President also expressed hope that further negotiations could secure “new exemptions” for the European Union as the deal is detailed further.

French Finance Minister Éric Lombard, speaking to reporters later on Wednesday, echoed Macron’s concerns, saying the EU’s approach lacked energy and vigour during key moments.

“There is the issue of the negotiation method, which within the European Union … has perhaps not been as energetic or vigorous in certain phases, and this is what the President of the Republic said when he stated that we must improve our ability to be feared and to carry weight in negotiations,” Lombard said, according to France 24.

(With inputs from ANI)

