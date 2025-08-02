Home > World > Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back

Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the EU for lacking toughness in trade talks with the US. He vowed a stronger, firmer stance in future negotiations. The recent deal imposes tariffs but secures significant US energy purchases and investmentsa

Emmanuel Macron says EU wasn’t feared enough in US trade talks, pledges firmer future stance after new tariff deal. Photo/X.
Emmanuel Macron says EU wasn’t feared enough in US trade talks, pledges firmer future stance after new tariff deal. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 2, 2025 11:59:03 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said the European Union had not been “feared” enough in its trade deal negotiations with the United States and pledged a firmer stance in future discussions, France 24 reported.

US-EU Trade Deal

“It’s not the end of it,” Macron told ministers during a cabinet meeting, according to participants cited by France 24.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clinched the framework accord with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, after travelling urgently to Scotland as the August 1 deadline loomed for the imposition of steep tariffs that risked damaging Europe’s economy.

Also Read: US Sanctions Palestinian Officials Over Gaza Violations As Nations Push for Statehood Recognition

Under the terms of the deal, most EU exports to the US will now be subject to tariffs of 15 percent – higher than the pre-Trump rate but lower than the threatened 30 percent, France 24 reported. In return, the EU has committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of liquefied natural gas, oil, and nuclear fuels from the United States over three years, with an additional $600 billion in investments pledged for the US.

‘We Were Not Feared Enough’: Emmanuel Macron

“Europe does not see itself enough as a power yet. To be free, you have to be feared. We were not feared enough,” Macron said.
He added, “France has always held a stance of being firm and demanding. It will continue to do so.”

Macron acknowledged that the negotiations took place under “difficult circumstances” but noted that the agreement offered “visibility and predictability” in the short term and “preserved French and European interests” in key export sectors, including aviation, France 24 reported.

Emmanuel Macron on New Exemptions

The French President also expressed hope that further negotiations could secure “new exemptions” for the European Union as the deal is detailed further.

French Finance Minister Éric Lombard, speaking to reporters later on Wednesday, echoed Macron’s concerns, saying the EU’s approach lacked energy and vigour during key moments.

“There is the issue of the negotiation method, which within the European Union … has perhaps not been as energetic or vigorous in certain phases, and this is what the President of the Republic said when he stated that we must improve our ability to be feared and to carry weight in negotiations,” Lombard said, according to France 24.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: End of Free Speech? UK’s Online Safety Law Sparks Censorship Concerns on Social Media

Tags: emmanuel macronfrancetrump tariffs

RELATED News

US Condemns French Probe Into Elon Musk’s X, Calls It Act Of ‘Foreign Censorship’
$200 Million White House Ballroom: Who’s Funding Donald Trump’s Lavish ‘One Beautiful Ballroom’?
Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe
Ohio Couple Welcomes ‘World’s Oldest Baby’ From Embryo Frozen Since 1994: If You Can’t Feel Her…
‘I Want To Release Everything’: Donald Trump Hints To Unseal Epstein Files, But Warns ‘Innocent People Could…’

LATEST NEWS

Is Benjamin Sesko Being Traded For Rasmus Hojlund By Manchester United?
PM Modi Launches Rs 2,200 Crore Projects And Releases PM-KISAN Funds In Varanasi
Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif
Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back
Assam: Family On The Lookout For Man After Mid-Air Assault On IndiGo Flight
SummerSlam 2025 Main Event: CM Punk vs Gunther Could Deliver A Cash In
Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office
India’s GST Collection Rises 7.5% In July 2025 To ₹1.95 Lakh Crore, Hit An All-Time High Of Rs 2.37 Lakh Crore In April
Rise In Racist Assaults On Indians Prompts Embassy Alert In Ireland
‘I Want To Release Everything’: Donald Trump Hints To Unseal Epstein Files, But Warns ‘Innocent People Could…’
Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back
Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back
Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back
Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?