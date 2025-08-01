End of Free Speech? UK’s Online Safety Law Sparks Censorship Concerns on Social Media

The UK’s new Online Safety Act has propelled social media firms to remove a variety of posts, which include those related to wars in Ukraine and Gaza, local media reports said.

This new law, which came into effect last Friday, aims to restrict children’s access to content that is only suitable for adults. Adult movies, self-harm posts, violence, and eating disorders are some of the themes that are under scrutiny after this law was passed.

The firms found breaking the law are likely to pay up to 10% of their income or 18 million British pounds, and in the worst cases, could be banned altogether from delivering their services in the UK.

New Social Media Law Ignites Concerns Regarding Suppression of Free Speech

However, BBC Verify found that some content in the public interest, such as parliamentary debates and war updates, is also being blocked. The content is restricted for users who haven’t confirmed their age.

For example, a video on X (formerly Twitter) showed a man in Gaza searching for the bodies of his family. Although the video had no graphic scenes, it was blocked for users who hadn’t completed age verification. After BBC Verify contacted X, the company removed the warning. A similar case involved a video showing a drone being shot down in Ukraine, it was also restricted even though no one was harmed in the footage.

Experts Say New Law Should Not Hide Uncomfortable Truths

Reddit has also added age checks. Some communities, such as R/UkraineConflict and pages about Gaza or healthcare topics, now ask users to verify their age before viewing the content, especially if they’re coming from search engines.

Experts warn that this could hurt free speech. Sandra Wachter, a professor at Oxford, said the law should not be used to block important facts, even if they are uncomfortable. Another expert, Professor Sonia Livingstone from the London School of Economics, said companies might improve their systems over time and find a better balance between protecting children and allowing access to useful information.

Overall, the new rules aim to protect children online, but some worry that they might go too far and stop people from seeing important news.

