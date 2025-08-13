LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Enough Is Enough’: Australian PM Albanese Slams Netanyahu, Announces Palestine Recognition

‘Enough Is Enough’: Australian PM Albanese Slams Netanyahu, Announces Palestine Recognition

Australian PM Anthony Albanese accused Israeli PM Netanyahu of being “in denial” about Gaza’s suffering, saying global frustration drove Australia’s decision to recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN. He joins France, Canada, and the UK as Gaza’s death toll surpasses 61,500.

Public mood has shifted sharply in Australia against Israel's war on Gaza, reports said
Public mood has shifted sharply in Australia against Israel's war on Gaza, reports said

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 13, 2025 00:41:36 IST

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “in denial” about the suffering inflicted on Gaza, and the international community is now saying, “Enough is enough,” as quoted by Al Jazeera.

A day after announcing that Australia will recognise Palestinian statehood at the United Nations next month, Albanese said that frustration with the Israeli government amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza had contributed to Australia’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

Australian PM Albanese Accused Benjamin Netanyahu of Being in ‘Denial’ About Gaza

“[Netanyahu] again reiterated to me what he has said publicly as well, which is to be in denial about the consequences that are occurring for innocent people,” Albanese said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC on Tuesday.

Albanese said he spoke with Netanyahu last week to inform him of Australia’s decision to join France, Canada and the United Kingdom in recognising a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly meeting in September.

Netanyahu, he said, continued to make the same arguments he made last year regarding the conduct of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has now killed more than 61,500 Palestinians since October 2023, as per Al Jazeera.

“That if we just have more military action in Gaza, somehow that will produce a different outcome,” Albanese said, recounting his call with the Israeli leader, according to ABC News.

Australia Likely to Recognize Palestine Soon

Announcing Australia’s decision to recognise Palestinian statehood on Monday, Albanese said that “the risk of trying is nothing compared to the danger of letting this moment pass us by”.

Albanese had said just last month that he would not be drawn on a timeline for recognition of a Palestinian state, and has previously been wary of a public opinion backlash in Australia, which has significant Jewish and Muslim minorities.

But the public mood has shifted sharply in Australia against Israel’s war on Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched across Sydney’s Harbour Bridge this month, calling for aid deliveries to be allowed to enter Gaza as the humanitarian crisis worsens and Israel’s military continues to block relief efforts, as per Al Jazeera.

(Inputs From ANI)

Tags: australianetanyahupalestine

‘Enough Is Enough’: Australian PM Albanese Slams Netanyahu, Announces Palestine Recognition

