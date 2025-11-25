‘Epstein Files, Get ‘Em Out There!’: Crowd Confronts FBI Director Kash Patel to Release Documents at Formula 1 Red Carpet

FBI Director Kash Patel attended the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. During a brief red carpet appearance, a man shouted, “Epstein files, get ’em out there!” demanding the release of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

Noem appeared amused by the outburst as the two officials quickly walked past photographers and reporters. She looked over toward the disruptor, appeared to say, “Oh,” and laughed when she realised what was said.

Will the FBI Release the Remaining Epstein Files?

Patel and Noem’s presence at the F1 Grand Prix comes just days after President Donald Trump signed into law a bill, which passed 427-1 in the House and unanimously in the Senate, requiring the release of remaining documents related to Epstein’s crimes.

While much of the scrutiny over the handling of Epstein’s case has focused on the Justice Department and Attorney General Pam Bondi, the FBI, under Kash Patel’s leadership, has also faced criticism amid ongoing demands for greater transparency.

What is Epstein Files Transparency Act?



The Epstein Files Transparency Act instructs the Justice Department to make public “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” in its possession concerning the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein, according to an official House summary.

The released files are expected to cover details related to Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as flight logs, travel records, and the names of individuals referenced in connection with Epstein’s case, including government officials.

