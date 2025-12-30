LIVE TV
Epstein Files: Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Shocking Claim That Trump Tried To Silence Her Over Naming Clients, Saying 'My Friends Will…'

Epstein Files: Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Shocking Claim That Trump Tried To Silence Her Over Naming Clients, Saying 'My Friends Will…'

Marjorie Taylor Greene's assertions have caused a major political fallout. Trump, who initially regarded Greene as one of his strongest backers, cut his endorsement of her renewal candidacy and so their confrontation became more public.

(Image Credit: @RepMTG via X)
(Image Credit: @RepMTG via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 30, 2025 02:37:14 IST

Epstein Files: Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Shocking Claim That Trump Tried To Silence Her Over Naming Clients, Saying ‘My Friends Will…’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once an ally of Trump and a leading figure among Republicans, has made an open statement that the former US president Donald Trump made her keep the names related to the client list of Jeffrey Epstein secret. With regard to the Epstein files, which are a collection of documents on the subject of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes that has led to intense political debate, Greene’s confession comes as part of her campaigning for transparency. She also encouraged initiatives that led to the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was meant to ensure that government records connected to the Epstein probe would be released, even though many documents have been significantly censored since then. 

What Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Say About Epstein Files And Trump?

A New York Times Magazine interview recounts that Trump warned Greene saying ‘his friends would get hurt’ if she disclosed those identities, a statement he would have made to indicate that they were indeed very powerful going back to the man convicted of sex trafficking. Greene said that this warning was given during a phone conversation after she had promised to make the identities public in a congressional hearing set for September. A staff member even reported that Trump was so loud during the conversation that his voice was audible all over the office.  Her position on the matter, according to reports, was in stark contrast to Trump and much of the GOP leadership and it was a contributing factor to the increasing tension between the two. Political analysts view her remarks as pointing to the broader discontent about the way the documents have been managed, and the rarefied treatment of celebrities that is being perceived.

Marjorie Taylor Greene And Trump

Greene’s assertions have caused a major political fallout. Trump, who initially regarded Greene as one of his strongest backers, cut his endorsement of her renewal candidacy and so their confrontation became more public. The row reveals the underlying divisions within the GOP and has led to a demand for clarifying the issue of transparency, accountability, and political power in the management of sensitive investigations. Greene’s testimony has reopened the debate around the Epstein case, the extent of political partnerships, and the difficulties of bringing the powerful to light even as the legal and social consequences of the Epstein scandal are still unfolding. 

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 2:37 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Epstein filesJeffrey EpsteinMarjorie Taylor Greene And TrumpMarjorie Taylor Greene Epstein Filestrump epstein files

Epstein Files: Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Shocking Claim That Trump Tried To Silence Her Over Naming Clients, Saying ‘My Friends Will…’

