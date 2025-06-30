Fatwa Issued Against Trump And Netanyahu By Iran Cleric, Calls Them ‘Enemies Of God’

In a recent development, Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi issued a religious order (fatwa) on Monday, strongly condemning any threats made against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Shia religious figures.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the senior cleric made this announcement in Arabic and directly called U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “enemies” of Islam. He said such threats go against Islamic values and endanger the country’s religious leadership.

Ayatollah Shirazi stated that targeting leaders who play a key role in Iran’s religious and political system is against the teachings of Islam. “It is clear that threatening the life of any person who is a pillar of the Islamic system, the Marja’iyyat (religious authority), and leadership, especially the supreme leader, is forbidden and religiously prohibited,” he said. He called such actions one of the most serious sins and said it is the duty of Muslims to protect these leaders.

Muslims to Stand United Against US and Israel

In his fatwa, Ayatollah Shirazi asked Muslims around the world to stay united against those who threaten Iran’s leadership. “It is obligatory to defend them and to confront the perpetrators of such threats,” he said. He also warned Muslims not to support or work with the U.S. or Israel, calling such cooperation “haram,” or religiously forbidden.

‘War Against God’

Ayatollah Shirazi used a powerful term “Muharib” to describe those who threaten Iran’s religious heads. In Islamic law, this term refers to someone who fights against God or the state. “Muslims around the world must stand firm against such enemies and their open crimes,” he said. “If they carry out such an act, they will face severe and divine punishment, and they will undoubtedly be avenged.”

Must Read: Why Wimbledon Serves Strawberries and Cream with Champagne Every Summer