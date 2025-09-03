Fires, Chaos, and Anger in Israel: Protesters Storm Buildings in Jerusalem Over Gaza Hostages

Protesters demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza set fire to garbage bins and entered buildings in Jerusalem on Wednesday. The unrest drew strong criticism from Israeli officials, and police were called in to restore order.

Families of the 48 hostages still held since Hamas’s October 7 attack organized the demonstrations. Protests were held in different parts of Jerusalem, including outside the parliament (Knesset), the National Library, and the homes of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Police and Protestors Clash Close to Benjamin Netanyahu’s Home in Israel

Police said protesters set fire to trash bins and tires near Netanyahu’s home. The fires damaged parked cars and forced people in nearby buildings to leave. No one was hurt, and emergency teams put out the flames.

At the National Library, protesters climbed onto the roof, blocked themselves in, and hung two big banners that read “Neglect and killing,” with a picture of Netanyahu. Many more gathered in the garden below.

Police Commissioner Daniel Levy told commanders to use all measures to bring back order. Authorities said peaceful protests are allowed, but violence will not be accepted. In a statement, police said they support legal protests but will not allow fires, vandalism, roadblocks, or any actions that risk safety or disturb daily life.

Israel Government Says Protestors Are Doing Terrorism

Government officials reacted angrily. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called the incidents “terrorism,” saying the “wave of arson near the Prime Minister’s home” was happening with the support of the attorney general. Education Minister Yoav Kisch said, “The criminals who burned cars know this will not bring the hostages back — only create chaos.” Justice Minister Yariv Levin also called the protests “terrorism.”

The activist group Brothers in Arms said hundreds demonstrated outside Minister Dermer’s home, blaming him for the failure to free the hostages. “Dermer was given the main responsibility to bring them home,” the group said. “The results are clear: 48 hostages are still in the tunnels, and none have returned under his watch.” They accused the government of putting politics ahead of lives and said Israel must accept a hostage deal, even if it means pausing the war.

Kin of Reservist Soldiers Protest in Jerusalem Over Gaza

Earlier that day, mothers of combat soldiers staged a separate protest at Jerusalem’s entrance, urging an end to the war to save both hostages and soldiers. The Mothers and Women’s Coalition continued their demonstration throughout the day with the same demand.

These protests came as thousands of Israelis reported for reserve duty on Tuesday, ahead of a planned offensive in Gaza City, Hamas’s last stronghold.

On October 7, Hamas’s attack killed about 1,200 people and took 252 hostages. Of the 48 hostages still held in Gaza, about 20 are believed to be alive.

