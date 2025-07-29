LIVE TV
Home > World > Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel

Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel

Germany has announced a humanitarian air bridge to Gaza, in coordination with Jordan, to address the deepening crisis. Chancellor Merz signaled potential pressure on Israel for aid access. Meanwhile, Gaza doctors warn of extreme child malnutrition, with famine conditions confirmed by global monitors.

Germany is likely to immediately start implementing the air bridge plan
Germany is likely to immediately start implementing the air bridge plan

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 29, 2025 14:56:31 IST

The German government has unveiled an immediate plan to establish a humanitarian air bridge to Gaza in cooperation with Jordan, while signalling potential measures to pressure Israel to alleviate the dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, local media reports said.

Following a meeting of the federal security cabinet on Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Berlin will immediately begin implementing the air bridge plan.

He added that Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will closely coordinate the operation with France and the United Kingdom, both of which have expressed readiness to participate, according to the German news agency, reports added.

European Nations Are Teaming Up To Provide Aid In Gaza

Simultaneously, the Chancellor stated that his government reserves the right to take specific steps toward Israel to increase pressure for improved humanitarian access, noting that the security cabinet discussed available options without taking a final decision.

“We reserve the right to take such measures,” Merz said, adding that any German action would be presented as a proposal to the European Commission, while decisions regarding arms exports fall under the authority of the classified Federal Security Council.

He indicated that Berlin would await the outcome of Foreign Minister Johann Fadeful’s upcoming visit to the region on Thursday–potentially joined by his British and French counterparts–before deciding on further steps, said reports.

Experts Say Worst Form of Famine Unfolding in Gaza

Meanwhile, a doctor at Nasser Hospital in Gaza said that many babies are suffering from such terrible starvation and malnourishment that only skin is left over their bones with a complete absence of muscles and fat tissue.

The doctor stated that prolonged malnutrition is likely to result in low blood-pressure and restricted motility, said reports.

Additionally, there are other risks such as negative affects on central nervous systems that could be risky in long-term, he said as per local media reports.

A global organization that keeps an account of hunger crisis, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, has stated that the worst case of famine is on display in Gaza, reports added.

(Some Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Antonio Guterres Warns Gaza Is At Breaking Point, Urges Ceasefire, Two-State Solution At UN Conference

Tags: Faminegazagermany

Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel

Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel

Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel
Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel
Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel
Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel

