LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?

Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?

US–Israel strikes on Iran escalate tensions after reports of Khamenei’s killing. Trump defends the action, while the Senate pushes a War Powers vote, sparking fierce constitutional and international law debates.

US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?
US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 4, 2026 23:28:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?

US And Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate Into Full‑Blown Turmoil

The Middle East has become the world’s most intense real-time action movie. Precision US and Israeli strikes are targeting Iranian cities and military installations, creating global shockwaves after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly died.

Explosions and counterstrikes, from Tehran’s streets to Gulf airbases, create a dangerous situation that escalates with every missile launch. Readers can feel the intense heat accompanying each act of retaliation. The conflict develops into a geopolitical thriller, as news headlines turn into real-time events showing how each action could affect world affairs.

You Might Be Interested In

Who will strike next? And how far will this spiral go?

Trump, Iran Strikes, And The Senate Showdown

President Donald Trump insists that US and Israeli military strikes against Iran were essential to protect American interests from imminent threats. He warned that Iran could acquire a nuclear weapon within a month – though critics point out he offered no proof, and some claims even clash with his earlier statements that Iran’s nuclear program had been “obliterated.”

The US Senate has entered the situation by introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution, which seeks to limit presidential authority and requires Congress to approve any military actions against Iran. Lawmakers are preparing to vote on legislation that will establish their political positions for the upcoming election season, despite the fact that they need two-thirds backing for it to succeed.

The political arena in Washington has become as dangerous as the situation in the Middle East, with missiles flying, debates flaring, and tweets raging. The Constitution sets limits that will determine whether the current situation represents a new phase of presidential authority or not.

Assassination Or Act of War? The Legal Storm Surrounding Khamenei’s Reported Killing

The reported killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has triggered one explosive question: was it an act of war – or an illegal assassination? According to emerging reports, the strike was carried out by Israel with alleged US intelligence support. This particular detail places Washington in a legal grey zone between two boundaries.

US personnel are prohibited from engaging in assassinations under Executive Order 12333. However, the situation becomes complicated because armed conflict has led to differing interpretations of this ban. The legal position could shift if Khamenei were recognized as a legitimate military target during wartime activities involving the United States.

The key question is whether he was a head of state protected by international norms or a wartime commander directing military operations against an adversary. The answer could establish new limits defining contemporary warfare. On today’s battlefield, the distance between a targeted killing and an act of war appears increasingly narrow, as drones move faster than legal deliberations.

War Powers Showdown: Senate, Constitution, And Global Law In Focus

Senate Pushes War Powers Vote

US lawmakers will vote on a bipartisan War Powers Resolution that seeks to stop military actions against Iran while requiring Congress to authorize any future military action. The move forces senators to go on record in an election year, even though securing the required two-thirds majority appears unlikely.

Constitutional Limits on Presidential Authority

The US Constitution gives the president the power to serve as commander-in-chief, but only Congress possesses the authority to declare war. Legal experts argue that recent military actions may test these constitutional boundaries, unlike previous Congress-authorized wars in Afghanistan (2001) and Iraq (2003).

What the 1973 War Powers Resolution Says

The War Powers Resolution restricts unilateral military action. The law permits armed engagement only if Congress declares war, authorizes the use of force, or if the US is attacked. Any unauthorized deployment must end within 60 days unless lawmakers approve an extension.

International Law Under Scrutiny

The UN Charter requires nations to refrain from using force except when authorized by the UN Security Council or when acting in self-defence against an armed attack. Pre-emptive self-defence applies only with clear evidence of an imminent threat. Many experts believe the strikes could face global legal criticism.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of….

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 11:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayatollah ali khameneiconstitutional limitsdonald trumpExecutive Order 12333geopolitical crisisinternational-lawisrael strikesmilitary escalationun-charterUS Senate voteus-iran conflictWar Powers Resolution

RELATED News

Iran’s NSC Chief Ali Larijani Slams Trump And Netanyahu’s ‘Clownish Antics,’ Accuses Them Of Dragging American People Into An Unfair War

US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board

Iran Signals Openness to CIA Talks Amid Ongoing US Military Operation But Washington Remains Skeptical Amid Middle East Tensions

Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X? Elon Musk’s Platform Suspends Dozens Of Hacked Accounts

Holi Horror In Noida: 42-Year-Old Businessman Shot Dead In Society After Argument With Men Who Entered High-Rise Premises

LATEST NEWS

NZ vs SA Semi-Final: Finn Allen Sets Fastest T20 World Cup Century Record, Overtakes Chris Gayle

T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant

Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Who Could Be the Next CM Of Bihar? Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move Triggers High-Stakes Political Drama

Finn Allen’s Blistering Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup 2026 Final With 9-Wicket Victory Over South Africa

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah One Wicket Away From Joining Elite List; Check Details

NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Final: “Real Chokers Of Cricket” — Fans React After South Africa’s Batting Falls Apart, Marco Jansen Leads Rescue Act

Dhurandhar vs Toxic: Why Ranveer Singh Starrer Isn’t Delaying Despite Middle East Conflict While Yash Pushes Release Date? Explained

Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble

Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?
Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?
Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?
Geopolitical Firestorm: US–Israel Strikes On Iran Escalate; But Is The Action Legal Under US And International Law?

QUICK LINKS