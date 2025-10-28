Giants' Daboll: Cam Skattebo's 'got a road ahead of him' after surgery

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that running back Cam Skattebo underwent successful surgery for a dislocated right ankle but that a recovery timetable remains undetermined. "He's got a road ahead of him," Daboll said during his media availability Monday. Skattebo was admitted to a Philadelphia-area hospital Sunday following his gruesome injury. "I'm not going to get into the particulars, but (surgery) all went well," Daboll said. "He's recovering, and obviously he'll be missed, but on the road to recovery." The Giants trailed 14-7 with 8:07 left before halftime when Skattebo went to the ground after an incomplete pass. His leg got caught under him when he was tackled by Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. An air cast was placed on the leg before Skattebo was removed from the field. New York players surrounded the cart to express their support and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart exchanged a light head butt with Skattebo. Daboll was asked about the tight bond Dart and Skattebo share. "These guys spend a lot of time together, meeting time, outside the building," Dabill said. "And that's always a tough element to this game is when guys go down and get hurt. You hate to see it. Unfortunately, it's part of the business." The coach said he communicated to Skattebo via text on Monday in an exchange the running back initiated at "4:08 this morning." "I mean, (his mood is) as good as can be through text," Daboll said. "But you feel for your players when they go down like that." Skattebo, who scored three rushing touchdowns in a 34-17 win against Philadelphia in Week 6, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dart with 2:56 left in the first quarter to tie Sunday's game at 7-7. Skattebo, 23, finished with three carries for 12 yards and the one reception in the 38-20 loss to the Eagles. A fourth-round pick from Arizona State, Skattebo has rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 207 yards and two scores in eight games. Daboll said the team is still deciding how to split carries at running back moving forward with Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary and even practice squad back Dante Miller in the mix. Tracy leads that group with 159 rushing yards on 45 carries with one touchdown. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)