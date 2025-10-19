LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload
LIVE TV
Home > World > Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How

Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How

The move comes at a time when Japan is seeing a steady rise in Indian visitors. Between January and August 2025, more than 208,000 Indian tourists travelled to Japan.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 19, 2025 17:34:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How

Indian tourists visiting Japan will soon be able to make payments using their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps at select shops and businesses across the country.

This new facility follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the National Payments Corporation of India’s international arm, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and NTT DATA Japan, a subsidiary of the NTT DATA Group, reported Economic Times.

Under the agreement, merchants in Japan who are part of the NTT DATA network will begin accepting UPI payments. This means Indian travellers will be able to pay for goods and services simply by scanning QR codes through their mobile UPI apps, just like they do in India. The initiative is expected to make transactions easier and reduce the need for cash or forex cards during travel.

You Might Be Interested In

Masanori Kurihara, Head of Payments at NTT DATA Japan, said the introduction of UPI payments will help both sides. “Indian tourists will be able to shop more conveniently, while Japanese merchants will be able to capture new business,” he said, reported Economic Times.

The move comes at a time when Japan is seeing a steady rise in Indian visitors. Between January and August 2025, more than 208,000 Indian tourists travelled to Japan, according to Travel and Leisure. The collaboration is expected to enhance Japan’s tourism ecosystem by offering a familiar, safe, and quick payment option for Indian travellers.

This marks the first time UPI services are being introduced in East Asia. Currently, Indian travellers can already use UPI in countries such as France, the UAE, Nepal, Mauritius, Peru, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Qatar, and Bhutan.

ALSO READ: Good News For Indians: Thailand Plans To Give Free Tickets To International Tourists, Here’s How You Can Get One

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 5:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2Indian touristsjapanupi

RELATED News

Serie A Top Scorers

Eredivisie Standings

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Rybakina wins Ningbo title to close in on WTA Finals

Israeli military says it conducted air strikes in Gaza's Rafah area

India in Australia 2025 Scoreboard

LATEST NEWS

Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Delhi’s Nabi Karim: Husband Intervenes, Attacker Dies

US-China trade war clouds global economic outlook as 'new normal' emerges

Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How

Courtallam Waterfall Shut For Visitors Amid Flooding In Coimbatore

LAFC snatch playoff berth thanks to Moran's late equaliser against Colorado

India Gets Crushed By Australia By 7 Wickets In First ODI: When And Where Will They Play Second ODI? Know Details Here

Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Deepotsav In Ayodhya, Over 26 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi

LAFC snatch playoff berth thanks to Moran's late equaliser against Colorado

India in Australia 2025 Scoreboard

Israel Launches Attack On Gaza, Accuses Hamas Of ‘Bold Violation Of Ceasefire’: Here’s What We Know

Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How
Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How
Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How
Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How
QUICK LINKS