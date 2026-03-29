‘Graves Already Prepared’: Iran’s Artesh Issues Chilling Threat To US Amid Rising Ground Invasion Fears, Warns Of Cutting Throat Of Every American Soldier

IRAN-US WAR: Things between Iran and the U.S. are heating up fast. Iran’s regular army, the Artesh, just sent a blunt warning to President Trump: if America puts boots on the ground, Iran promises it won’t hold back.

Iran’s Artesh Issues Chilling Threat to US

In a message that surfaced online, the text reveals Iran’s Artesh warning Trump that “graves have already been prepared” for American soldiers if the U.S. launches a ground invasion, adding, “We will cut the throat of every American soldier.”

Right now, the Pentagon’s running through its options, and ground forces are on the list—even though nobody’s made the call yet.

Iran keeps repeating the same message: if the fighting moves past air and missile attacks, they’ll respond in a much bigger way. They’ve already threatened to go after U.S. interests and hit regional infrastructure. So, everyone knows escalation could get seriously messy.

Pentagon Weighs Ground Invasion

It’s been four weeks since this war started. Oil routes are a mess, the Strait of Hormuz is basically closed, and military action is popping up all over the Middle East.

With this latest threat, Iran’s showing it wants to make any invasion as expensive as possible for the U.S. Experts say all this tough talk means things could explode fast if either side pushes their luck, putting the region and even the world on edge.

The Pentagon is making plans of weeks of potential ground operations in Iran, which is an indication that the conflict may take a new dimension as troops amass in the Middle East.

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Already thousands of US Marines and soldiers are already in position and the infrastructure is already in place to make a move that could easily blow up in case president Donald Trump makes the move.

It is not an outright invasion but, in fact, a sequence of high-impact missions that are being developed.

The plans are characterised as being based on rapid raids of both Special Operations forces and regular infantry, to reach key targets and exit before Iran can develop a sustained reaction.

The discussed timelines are between weeks not months and a couple of months, indicating a brief, yet intensive period of fighting.

It is centered on destroying the military forces of Iran using precision operations. Possible targets are missile launch systems, air defences and coastal installations that pose a threat to shipping lanes.

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