LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M

Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M

Baby dies hours after birth as Ohio firm denied mother’s WFH request during high-risk pregnancy; company to pay $22.5M.

Baby dies hours after birth as Ohio firm denied mother’s WFH request.(Photo: Canva)
Baby dies hours after birth as Ohio firm denied mother’s WFH request.(Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 22, 2026 15:30:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M

An Ohio company has been ordered to pay $22.5 million after denying a pregnant employee’s request to work from home during a complicated pregnancy, a decision that tragically contributed to the death of her newborn baby.

High-Risk Pregnancy and WFH Request Denied

Chelsea Walsh, an employee at Total Quality Logistics (TQL), underwent a medical procedure in February 2021 during a high-risk pregnancy. Following her doctor’s instructions, she requested to work from home to limit physical activity and remain on modified bed rest.

According to reports by WKRC and court documents reviewed by People magazine, TQL denied her request. The company told Walsh she must either continue reporting to the office or take unpaid leave, which would have resulted in losing both income and health insurance coverage.

You Might Be Interested In

Forced to Return to Office Despite Medical Advice

Walsh complied and returned to the office on February 22, 2021, despite her doctor’s strict instructions to work remotely. She worked for three days under these conditions before going into labor on the evening of February 24.

Baby Magnolia Dies Hours After Birth

Later that day, Walsh gave birth to a baby girl, named Magnolia, who was born more than 18 weeks premature. Court documents state that Magnolia initially had a heartbeat, was breathing, and exhibited fetal movement. Tragically, she died approximately one hour and 30 minutes after birth.

Ironically, TQL approved Walsh’s request to work from home just a few hours before she went into labor.

Wrongful Death Lawsuit and Verdict

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against TQL, claiming the company’s refusal to grant remote work permission led directly to Magnolia’s death.

A jury in Hamilton County, Ohio, found TQL liable, describing the outcome as “heartbreaking” for the family. The initial award was $25 million, with 90 percent of the fault assigned to TQL, resulting in a $22.5 million judgment.

Matthew C. Metzger of Wolterman Law Office, co-counsel for the family, said, “The evidence showed that Chelsea Walsh was following her doctor’s instructions for a high-risk pregnancy and simply asked to work from home. The jury found that TQL’s denial of that reasonable request led to the death of her daughter.”

Implications for Employers and Remote Work Policies

This case highlights the serious consequences of denying work-from-home requests, especially during medically complicated pregnancies. Legal experts say it may prompt companies to reconsider rigid office policies to protect employee health and avoid potential liability.

ALSO READ: Who Is V. D. Satheesan? Leader Of Opposition And Senior Congress Politician From Paravur, Battling LDF Rivals While Eyeing Chief Ministerial Role In Kerala Assembly Election 2026

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4ohioOhio baby diedOhio companyWFHWFH request denied

RELATED News

Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

Who Is KP George? Indian-Origin Judge Convicted Of $46,000 Campaign Fund Misuse, Faces 10 Years In Prison In Texas

Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search

Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

LATEST NEWS

Who is Sanjay Bangar? All About Anaya’s Father, Who Has Also Served As Former India Batting Coach

‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch

SSB Tradesman Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details, Apply Link

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore

Big TWIST On The 50: Prince Narula Sacrifices His Hard-Earned Finale Spot For Shiv Thakare, Shocked Fans React: ‘Yeh Kesa Show Hai?’

Who Is V. D. Satheesan? Leader Of Opposition And Senior Congress Politician From Paravur, Battling LDF Rivals While Eyeing Chief Ministerial Role In Kerala Assembly Election 2026

Marais Erasmus Retirement: Legendary ICC Umpire Bids Farewell After 26-Year Career, Officiated 250+ International Matches

PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record

Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 133 Vacancies

Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M
Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M
Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M
Heartbreaking Loss: Baby Dies Hours After Birth As Employer Denied Mother’s WFH Request During High-Risk Pregnancy; Ohio Firm Ordered To Pay $22.5M

QUICK LINKS