Home > World > “I Destroyed All Nuclear Facilities”: Trump Takes Credit For Ending Iran-Israel Conflict

“I Destroyed All Nuclear Facilities”: Trump Takes Credit For Ending Iran-Israel Conflict

US President Donald Trump claimed it was his "great honour" to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities before brokering a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. He said both nations wanted to end the war equally, but warned they were violating the ceasefire within hours.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 03:40:32 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction in stopping “THE WAR” between Iran and Israel, asserting that it was his “great honour” to destroy all of Iran’s nuclear facilities and capabilities before brokering a ceasefire between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that both Israel and Iran “equally” wanted the conflict to end.

“Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally! It was my great honour to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR,” he stated in his post.

Escalation Before the Ceasefire Agreement

This came following a series of escalating military actions in the region when Israel initially conducted coordinated strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13.

Following this, Iran retaliated with strikes on Israeli military infrastructure, and the US joined the conflict with precision strikes on Iran’s three key nuclear facilities-Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Earlier today, Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between the two conflict-gripped nations after Iran attacked US military bases in Qatar and Iran in response to the US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Ceasefire Violations and Tensions Resurface

However, moments after the announcement, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a limited strike on an Iranian radar installation north of Tehran, following which Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Trump expressed his strong disapproval of Israel and Iran “violating the ceasefire” he announced, and said that the two countries have been fighting “so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.”

Israel Signals Compliance After US Mediation

Shortly after, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in a statement noted that after a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has “refrained” from further attacks on Iran.

Israeli Minister of Defence Israel Katz, in a post on X, commended the US President’s decision and the collaboration with Israel during his conversation with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.

Katz also noted that Israel will “respect the ceasefire” if Iran keeps their part of the deal.

“I spoke moments ago with U.S. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. I thanked him for President Donald Trump bold decision to act with Israel against the Iranian nuclear threat. The Secretary praised Israel and the IDF for the historic achievements made. I emphasised that Israel will respect the ceasefire — as long as the other side does. We agreed to deepen the close U.S.-Israel security cooperation,” Katz stated on X.

Trump Opposes Regime Change, Praises US Strikes

The conflict between the two nations began on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities under “Operation Rising Lion”. Iran responded by launching “Operation True Promise 3”, a campaign involving missile and drone attacks against Israel’s infrastructure.

In his remarks hours after the ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict, Trump also referred to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and indicated that the United States is not keen on “regime change” in Iran.

“No… if there was, there was. I’d like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible. Regime change takes chaos and ideally we don’t want to see so much chaos, so we’ll see how it does…,” he said when asked if he wants to see a regime change in Iran.

Trump also referred to his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Commending US military strikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran, Trump said: “They had a magnificent hit in the dark of night with no moon, no light, no nothing. They hit the target perfectly, wiped it out.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

