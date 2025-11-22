LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy donald trump child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy donald trump child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy donald trump child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy donald trump child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy donald trump child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy donald trump child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy
LIVE TV
Home > World > “I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani

“I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani

Trump was asked whether he’d feel comfortable living in New York City “under a Mamdani administration.” He responded by saying, “Yes, I would. I really would, especially after the meeting. Absolutely.”

Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani. (Representative Image: BBC)
Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani. (Representative Image: BBC)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 22, 2025 03:06:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani

US President Donald Trump met New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House for their first encounter since Mamdani’s election win earlier this month. The meeting happened behind closed doors. 

After their meeting, they appeared together in the Oval Office, where Trump was asked whether he’d feel comfortable living in New York City “under a Mamdani administration.” He responded by saying, “Yes, I would. I really would, especially after the meeting. Absolutely.” 

He added that, while they may have differences on certain issues, he finds himself in agreement with Mamdani on many matters. 

 Mamdani Says ‘productive meeting’ With Trump 

Mamdani said, “I appreciated the meeting with the president, as he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared administration and love, New York City.” 

Donald Trump Praises Mamdani 

US President Donald Trump praised Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and said they both want New York to flourish. He said, “The better he does, the happier I am.” Trump congratulated Mamdani on his election victory; meanwhile, Mamdani expressed that he “appreciated the conversation.”

The meeting marks a significant shift in tone between the two leaders, who have engaged in months of public attacks. Earlier this year, Trump threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani were elected. Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan 1, 2026, had campaigned on addressing affordability and cost-of-living challenges in the city. 

Mamdani Focuses on Cost of Living Challenges for NYC Residents

Mamdani highlighted the urgent need to ensure affordability for New Yorkers, noting that the city’s 8.5 million residents are struggling to cope with the high cost of living in one of the most expensive cities in the United States.

Rent, Groceries, and Utility Challenges in NYC

Mamdani said they discussed key challenges facing New Yorkers, including rent, groceries, and utilities, as well as the various ways residents are being displaced, topics central to his mayoral campaign.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 3:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpDonald Trump Mamdani MEETINGDonald Trump Zohran MamdaniMamdaninew york mayorzohran mamdani

RELATED News

Donald Trump Was Asked If Zohran Mamdani Is a Jihadist – Here’s What He Said During White House Meeting

Donald Trump Says It’s ‘Okay’ For Zohran Mamdani To Call Him a ‘Fascist’

‘Productive’: What Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani Said After Meeting At White House

‘I think we will get along fine’: What Trump Predicts Before Meeting New York Mayor Mamdani at White House?

‘Not threatening them, but they’re in serious trouble’: Donald Trump Targets Democratic Lawmakers Over Sedition Claims

LATEST NEWS

‘Not threatening them, but they’re in serious trouble’: Donald Trump Targets Democratic Lawmakers Over Sedition Claims

Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’

New Labour Codes: Salary Deadline Fixed, Gig Workers Legal Recognition, Minimum Wage Guarantee & More | Check Full List

Delhi Crime Alert: Brave 8-Year-Old Fights Off 31-year-old Rapist, Accused Arrested Under POCSO

Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth

Crash, Chaos… and a Wedding: Kerala Bride Marries From Emergency Ward After Midnight Accident

After Orry Fails To Appear, Mumbai Police Summons Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

Who Was Namansh Syal, The Pilot Who Died In Tejas Crash During Dubai Air Show? IAF Wing Commander, Father To 7-Year-Old Daughter, Failed To Eject, Went Down With Plane

Varanasi Movie Cast Fees: Here’s How Much SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra Are Charging For Rs 1200-1300 Crore Budget Film

KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy Of Engineering ₹5 Lakh Crore Industrial Land Scam

“I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani
“I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani
“I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani
“I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani

QUICK LINKS