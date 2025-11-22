“I Really Would”: Donald Trump Shares He’d Feel Comfortable Living in NYC Under Zohran Mamdani

US President Donald Trump met New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House for their first encounter since Mamdani’s election win earlier this month. The meeting happened behind closed doors.

After their meeting, they appeared together in the Oval Office, where Trump was asked whether he’d feel comfortable living in New York City “under a Mamdani administration.” He responded by saying, “Yes, I would. I really would, especially after the meeting. Absolutely.”

He added that, while they may have differences on certain issues, he finds himself in agreement with Mamdani on many matters.

Mamdani Says ‘productive meeting’ With Trump

Mamdani said, “I appreciated the meeting with the president, as he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared administration and love, New York City.”



Donald Trump Praises Mamdani

US President Donald Trump praised Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and said they both want New York to flourish. He said, “The better he does, the happier I am.” Trump congratulated Mamdani on his election victory; meanwhile, Mamdani expressed that he “appreciated the conversation.”

The meeting marks a significant shift in tone between the two leaders, who have engaged in months of public attacks. Earlier this year, Trump threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani were elected. Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan 1, 2026, had campaigned on addressing affordability and cost-of-living challenges in the city.

Mamdani Focuses on Cost of Living Challenges for NYC Residents



Mamdani highlighted the urgent need to ensure affordability for New Yorkers, noting that the city’s 8.5 million residents are struggling to cope with the high cost of living in one of the most expensive cities in the United States.

Rent, Groceries, and Utility Challenges in NYC

Mamdani said they discussed key challenges facing New Yorkers, including rent, groceries, and utilities, as well as the various ways residents are being displaced, topics central to his mayoral campaign.