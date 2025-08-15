LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: 1.6 Million Illegal Immigrants ‘Disappear’ From US In Just 200 Days

Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: 1.6 Million Illegal Immigrants ‘Disappear’ From US In Just 200 Days

The Trump administration claims nearly 1.6 million illegal immigrants have left the US since January 20, 2025. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem credited stricter enforcement for “safer streets and better job opportunities.” Experts caution that the figures may be overstated, citing survey limitations and incomplete data.

Trump admin claims 1.6M illegal immigrants left US since Jan 2025; experts warn figures may be overstated. Photos/X.
Trump admin claims 1.6M illegal immigrants left US since Jan 2025; experts warn figures may be overstated. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 15, 2025 01:35:23 IST

The Trump administration has revealed that almost 1.6 million illegal immigrants have left the US since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term on January 20, 2025.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem made these claims on Thursday, citing a report from a restrictionist immigration group. However, experts warn that the estimate may be overstated.

What Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem Said

“In less than 200 days, 1.6 MILLION illegal immigrants have left the United States population. This is massive. This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans,” Noem wrote in a social media post thanking President Donald Trump.

Also Read: Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him

The figure, the Department of Homeland Security said, comes from a report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a group that describes itself as a “low immigration” advocate.

Center for Immigration Studies Reveals The Details

CIS itself highlighted several caveats regarding its estimate. The organization said its numbers are based on immigrants’ willingness to respond to the Current Population Survey (CPS), conducted by the Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which “does not specifically identify illegal immigrants.”

“Given the recent stepped-up enforcement efforts, it is possible that immigrants have become more reluctant to respond to the CPS,” the CIS report states.

The report also notes that legal immigrant estimates using administrative data through July 2025 are incomplete, which increases uncertainty regarding illegal immigrant numbers. “All this should be kept in mind when interpreting the figures presented here,” the report said.

Number of Illegal Migrants in US

Estimates of the total number of people living unlawfully in the US typically hover around 13 million. The CPS survey does not ask respondents about their immigration status, only their birthplace and citizenship.

Julia Gelatt, a senior policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute told The Hill that migrants might be reluctant to respond due to increased government data sharing.

“We know the government is sharing Medicaid and food stamps and other data with [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] (ICE) and so answering a government survey may feel particularly perilous right now for someone who doesn’t have firm legal status,” Gelatt said, adding that the survey is also a small sample size.

Also Read: Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?

Tags: Kristi NoemUS Immigrationus news

RELATED News

Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
From Anime to Anger: Why Indonesians Raised Pirate Flag on Independence Day?

LATEST NEWS

Not Sai Pallavi! This Actress Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 Crore ‘Ramayana’
Carlos Alcaraz Battles Heat And Andrey Rublev To Enter Cincinnati Semi-Finals
La Liga Match Day 2, Barcelona vs Mallorca: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch In India
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: 1.6 Million Illegal Immigrants ‘Disappear’ From US In Just 200 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: 1.6 Million Illegal Immigrants ‘Disappear’ From US In Just 200 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: 1.6 Million Illegal Immigrants ‘Disappear’ From US In Just 200 Days
Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: 1.6 Million Illegal Immigrants ‘Disappear’ From US In Just 200 Days
Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: 1.6 Million Illegal Immigrants ‘Disappear’ From US In Just 200 Days
Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: 1.6 Million Illegal Immigrants ‘Disappear’ From US In Just 200 Days

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?