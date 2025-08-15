Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: 1.6 Million Illegal Immigrants ‘Disappear’ From US In Just 200 Days

The Trump administration has revealed that almost 1.6 million illegal immigrants have left the US since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term on January 20, 2025.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem made these claims on Thursday, citing a report from a restrictionist immigration group. However, experts warn that the estimate may be overstated.

What Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem Said

“In less than 200 days, 1.6 MILLION illegal immigrants have left the United States population. This is massive. This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans,” Noem wrote in a social media post thanking President Donald Trump.

The figure, the Department of Homeland Security said, comes from a report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a group that describes itself as a “low immigration” advocate.

Center for Immigration Studies Reveals The Details

CIS itself highlighted several caveats regarding its estimate. The organization said its numbers are based on immigrants’ willingness to respond to the Current Population Survey (CPS), conducted by the Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which “does not specifically identify illegal immigrants.”

“Given the recent stepped-up enforcement efforts, it is possible that immigrants have become more reluctant to respond to the CPS,” the CIS report states.

The report also notes that legal immigrant estimates using administrative data through July 2025 are incomplete, which increases uncertainty regarding illegal immigrant numbers. “All this should be kept in mind when interpreting the figures presented here,” the report said.

Number of Illegal Migrants in US

Estimates of the total number of people living unlawfully in the US typically hover around 13 million. The CPS survey does not ask respondents about their immigration status, only their birthplace and citizenship.

Julia Gelatt, a senior policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute told The Hill that migrants might be reluctant to respond due to increased government data sharing.

“We know the government is sharing Medicaid and food stamps and other data with [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] (ICE) and so answering a government survey may feel particularly perilous right now for someone who doesn’t have firm legal status,” Gelatt said, adding that the survey is also a small sample size.

