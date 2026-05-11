India-Iran BRICS Talks in Focus as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Sends Oil Prices Soaring

India and Iran are going to have some talks this week about how Indian ships can safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz. This is happening while the BRICS meetings are taking place in New Delhi. The talks are crucial because there is a lot of tension in West Asia now and it is affecting the supply of energy all around the world. This is all because of the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

India and Iran Expected to Discuss Ship Movement at BRICS Meet

India and Iran might use the BRICS meetings in New Delhi to talk about how Indian ships can navigate through the Strait of Hormuz. Indian officials have been having a time getting ships to pass through the area smoothly. This is because tensions in the region have been really high since the beginning of the year. Irans deputy foreign minister is going to be at the BRICS Sherpa meeting. Maybe even the foreign ministers conference if the actual foreign minister cannot make it.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is Critical for India

The Strait of Hormuz is an important route for India to get its energy imports. 40 Percent of the crude oil that India imports comes through this route and about 90 percent of the liquefied petroleum gas that India uses also passes through here. The fact that shipping has been disrupted in this area since the conflict between Iran, the US and Israel started has made India really worried about its fuel supplies and the cost of importing energy.

13 Indian-Linked Ships Still Stranded

The Ministry of External Affairs in India said that because of efforts with Iran 11 Indian ships were able to safely leave the Strait of Hormuz. However there are still 13 ships that are stuck in the Persian Gulf region. Indian officials are still talking to authorities to make sure the rest of the ships can pass through safely. The BRICS meetings are seen as an opportunity to speed up these discussions.

Oil Prices Cross 100 Dollars Amid Rising Tensions

The global oil market has been affected a lot by the uncertainty in West Asia. The price of Brent oil went up to more than 105 dollars per barrel after it was reported that the US and Iran did not reach a peace agreement. The US President, Donald Trump said that Irans conditions for peace were not acceptable. Then Iran said it would not let any foreign warships into the Strait of Hormuz and would fight back if the US attacked again. This has made people more worried that the supply of oil will be disrupted even more.

BRICS Meeting Gains Strategic Importance

The BRICS meeting in New Delhi is important because deputy foreign ministers from Iran and the UAE are going to be together for the first time since the conflict started. In the past BRICS discussions about the West Asia crisis did not lead to a statement because the member countries could not agree on what to do. People are watching to see if this meeting will lead to any response or breakthrough in the region.

Energy Markets Face Long-Term Uncertainty

The International Energy Agency said that the current disruption in the energy supply is one of the biggest in history. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is heavily restricted and many oil tankers are avoiding the route because it is not safe. Some countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are sending oil through ports but analysts say this might not be enough to make up for the disruptions if the tensions continue for a long time. Experts think that the global oil market might stay volatile until 2027 if shipping does not go back, to normal soon.

India Closely Monitoring Situation

For India the situation is really sensitive because it relies much on imported energy. If oil prices keep going up it could affect inflation, fuel costs and the overall economy if the disruptions continue. Indian officials are going to keep talking to Iran and other countries in the region to make sure Indian ships can pass through safely and that the energy supply stays stable amid all the uncertainty.