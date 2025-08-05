Home > India > ‘This Day That Year’: Indian Army Exposes How US Supplied $2 Billion In Arms To Pakistan Before 1971 War

The Indian Army appeared to take a veiled jab at the US on August 5, recalling America's arms supply to Pakistan in 1971. The post followed Donald Trump’s warning of new tariffs on India over Russian oil imports. It reignited memories of Nixon and Kissinger’s secret support to Pakistan during the India-Pakistan war.

Indian Army's subtle dig at US over Trump tariffs recalls Nixon-Kissinger arms support to Pakistan during 1971 war. Photos/X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 13:54:46 IST

The Indian Army on August 5 appeared to take a dig at the United States after President Donald Trump announced plans to “substantially” increase tariffs on India over its purchase of oil from Russia.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the Indian Army’s Eastern Command invoked a historical parallel by referencing American military aid to Pakistan during the run-up to the 1971 war.

“This Day That Year” Build Up of War – 05 Aug 1971 #KnowFacts,” the post read, accompanied by a newspaper clipping with the headline:
“𝑼.𝑺 𝑨𝑹𝑴𝑺 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 $2 𝑩𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵 𝑺𝑯𝑰𝑷𝑷𝑬𝑫 𝑻𝑶 𝑷𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑵 𝑺𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑬 ’54”

Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger Secretly Supplied Pakistan Arms During the 1971 War

The post referred to historical records that resurfaced in 2023, when the US National Security Archive re-circulated declassified documents following the death of former US National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger at age 100.

Also Read: No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda

The documents reveal that in December 1971, a day after war broke out between India and Pakistan, U.S. President Richard Nixon and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger broke America’s official arms ban on Pakistan and worked behind the scenes to deliver air support to Islamabad through third countries such as Jordan.

These records shed new light on the critical 13 days during the first fortnight of December 1971 and reveal that Nixon and Kissinger feared an all-out Indian offensive against West Pakistan, and sought to prevent the “crumbling” of the Pakistani state.

“Would We Help Through Iran?”: Kissinger to Nixon

A declassified cable dated December 4, one day after the war began, shows that the US believed India had initiated the conflict by attacking Pakistan. It also records an urgent appeal by Pakistani President Yahya Khan for military support.

During a conversation at the White House, Kissinger told Nixon, “we have had an urgent appeal from Yahya. Says his military supplies have been cut off, in very bad shape.” He then asked, “would we help through Iran?”

At the time, Iran, under the Shah, had close relations with the United States. Other nations, like Jordan, also had strong military ties with Pakistan. Nixon responded positively to the idea, saying, “I like the idea. The main thing is to keep India from crumbling them up.”

India Slams Donald Trump’s Fresh Tariff Warning

The Indian government issued a strong-worded response on Monday to President Trump’s fresh threat of tariffs. In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi said it was being unfairly targeted by the U.S. and the European Union over its decision to purchase Russian oil.

Earlier that day, President Trump had posted on his platform Truth Social, threatening more tariffs on India over its continued procurement of Russian oil and military hardware amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Also Read: India Hits Back After Donald Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs Over Importing Russian Oil

